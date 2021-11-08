A wide variety of new features have arrived to enrich the island life of gamers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch, and everyone is invited to explore the new possibilities.

A free update *, available today to all Animal Crossing: New Horizons players, brings a host of new additions and options to the game. These include the return of characters from the Animal Crossing series such as Fígaro, who will open his cafeteria El Alpiste on the second floor of the museum, and the Captain, an old sea lion who has a predilection for seafaring songs and who will lead to players to other islands in their boat. On the other hand, different stalls will also be set up in the plaza of Cayo Fauno, including the one in Katrina, which will read the fortunes to the players.

With this new update, players will be able to enjoy skills like cooking and growing vegetables, along with a host of other customizations and features. Gyroids can now be dug up and, as neighborhood representatives, players will even be able to set orders that slow down weeds or cause all residents to get up earlier in the morning. There have never been more options to adapt the island to every lifestyle, and all these updates will be available for free.

In addition to this free update, today may be the promising start of a new vocation in the game as a vacation home designer with Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise. In this paid DLC **, players can join Nuria and her Paraíso Archipelago team to design their clients’ dream vacation homes, as well as decorate the island’s facilities (such as a school and restaurant), and discover new ways to create and personalize.

The techniques and items that players obtain through their work on the Paradise Archipelago team can even be used on their own island. With clients eager to indulge in design inspirations from gamers, including residents of the main island, the opportunity to create dream vacation homes offers new experiences to be discovered.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise It can be purchased from today for a one-time fee of € 24.99 on Nintendo eShop, or purchased through a download code in stores, or enjoyed at no additional cost for those users with a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. For more details on the free version 2.0 update and Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, see Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct – 10/15/2021 (Nintendo Switch).

Also hitting stores on November 5 is the Animal Crossing Series 5 amiibo cards, bringing an additional variety of characters to the amiibo card lineup. Individual amiibo card packs are available for purchase separately and will include three cards in each pack. Players will be able to use these amiibo cards in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Series 5 will include a selection of 48 characters in total, including new characters and never-before-seen characters in amiibo card form.