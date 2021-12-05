You may have heard that it is now possible to remodel the ugly, gift-filled houses of Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers on your island. It’s true! Buuuut… you’ll have to go through some hoops first.

Fortunately for you, we have discovered those earrings! So without further ado, here we show you how to unlock the ability to remodel the interiors of your villagers’ houses.

How do I unlock the ability to remodel my villagers’ houses?

You must complete 30 Happy Home Paradise vacation home layouts, which is considered »game-ending«. You will know when you have done it because you will be able to see the credits. Then, you will have the ability to remodel the interiors of your houses; Just talk to Tom Nook at Resident Services, and he’ll tell you that his design talents have convinced him to offer a “home design consulting service.”

Do I need the Happy Home Paradise DLC?

Yes, I’m sorry! Although if you previously purchased the DLC through the Nintendo Switch online expansion pack and then canceled your subscription, you will apparently have access to everything you’ve unlocked on your island … which likely includes the ability to redesign villagers’ houses. We will update this once we find out!

How do I remodel their houses?

Talk to Tom Nook in Resident Services (after you’ve unlocked the Home Design Consulting service) and select “Let’s Talk About Houses,” then “A Resident’s House.” You can choose which one, and then Tom Nook will take you to the house in question.

My starting villagers still have the basic houses, can I just swap them out for their unique room layout?

The first five villagers to move to your island will have their basic houses filled with wooden furniture instead of their character’s “unique” design. The next five will automatically have the single room in place. Some people have gone to great lengths to evict all of their first inhabitants, while others have moved them from one place to another.

But now you don’t have to do that! Just talk to Isabelle, tell her you have concerns about a resident, and select “The appearance of your home.”

Are there objects that I have to use?

No, but there are “recommended” items from that villager’s unique room layout. You can use this to get a good idea of ​​your style, or ignore it altogether.

Can I change the size of the room?

Unfortunately not!

Can I redesign the exterior?

Yes, including the roof, the door and the exterior. The only thing you can’t do is make the house bigger than it already is.

Can I change the song that is playing?

Yes. If you put any kind of music playing object, you can select a song (here is the complete list of songs from KK Slider, for reference). That villager’s favorite song will appear in the “Recommended” category.

When does the redesign happen?

It will take place overnight, which means that the redesign will be “finished” by 5 am the next day, although of course you won’t be able to see it until the villager wakes up.

How much?

It costs 9,000 Bells to remodel a villager’s house.

What about all your objects?

When you remodel a home, the “recommended” category will include everything you’ve given them, as long as they’ve shown it at some point. Your items, anything you don’t use, will remain in this storage limbo.

Wait, how do I change my house now?

The ability to change the exterior of your own home can now be found in the same section as the Villagers Home Remodeling option. Talk to Tom Nook in Resident Services (after you’ve unlocked the Home Design Consulting service) and select “Let’s Talk About Houses,” then “A Resident’s House.”

Are there Nook Miles rewards for remodeling villagers’ houses?

Yes, you will earn 1000 Miles for redecorating one house at a time, and you can do it up to ten per day (if you have the maximum number of villagers).