Anime based on a work by Akira Toriyama has a release date in movie theaters

Whenever the name of Akira Toriyama appears, it is immediately related to Dragon Ball; It is his greatest work, the one that pays his bills and led him to become a legend in the world of manga.

However, a story of his authorship is about to be released in movie theaters. And although many may be surprised, he has nothing to do with Goku, Gohan, Piccolo, Vegeta or any of the Z Fighters.

A film based on a manga by Akira Toriyama, called Sand Land, will be released on big screens in Japan this coming August 18, according to a review. Sensa Cinema. This is a manga that sensei made after finishing Dragon Ball Z.

How well you will remember, at the end of the nineties Akira Toriyama decided to take a break from the Z Warriors, because they took up a lot of his time and generated a lot of pressure due to the magnitude of his fame.

In that break he made Sand Land, which has certain similarities with the Dragon Ball characters, but it’s just Toriyama’s style, since the stories have nothing to do with it.

The synopsis of the manga explains the events of this series that premiered in a short manga. In a desert world where both humans and demons suffer from severe water shortages, Beelzebub, the prince of demons, and Lao, the commissioner of a small village, team up and embark on an adventure to find the ghost spring, which found somewhere in the desert.”