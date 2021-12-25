After a few weeks of use, this is our analysis of the Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger, a charger, as the name suggests, for the latest iPhone models that is capable of charging the phone and, for example, headphones. And all at the same time.

When Apple introduced the iPhone 12 with MagSafe, it launched a series of products to take advantage of that magnetic feature and we had cases, the famous wallet that sticks to the back or the MagSafe charger.

However, the most interesting thing about this is not what came with the launch of the phone, but in the following months both from Apple itself and, above all, from third-party companies.

As many times (there are the AirPods, which were not the first wireless headphones, but the ones that have popularized these types of devices), Apple led the way and we have seen that there are other companies that are tinkering with magnetic backs and various accessories.

The Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger is a magnetic charger for iPhone that allows you to charge the iPhone 12/13 and a pair of headphones compatible with wireless charging at the same time.

We have already analyzed the magnetic charge of realme, a company that is also preparing an ecosystem of accessories for its mobile phones with a magnetic back, but we are also dealing with products from companies that are compatible with that magnetic feature of the iPhone.

Anker is one of the companies most interested in taking advantage of that feature and, in fact, it is doing it really well. A few months ago we compared its removable battery with Apple’s and, clearly, Anker’s one came out winning both for versatility and capacity.

Now they have renewed that battery and have added a kind of cover that allows us to rest the iPhone on a surface while we charge it.

It is exactly the same battery, so we are not going to analyze it, but I find it very useful that it comes with that support that adds practically no weight (141 grams in the new one for the 130 grams of the previous one), but that allows let’s have the iPhone in an ideal position on the desk.

With what we are going to get deeper (all that can be deepened when dealing with a charger) is with the Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger.

It is a device that I have been testing these last weeks and, Although it has not changed my life, the truth is that I find it very useful next to my iMac M1 -analysis-.

When I work on the iMac I have a normal mobile phone stand, a wooden stand that looks elegant and allows me to see the mobile screen, which in the end is what matters to me.

This magnetic charger is the natural step because it looks like a portable speaker of those that became fashionable a few years ago that looked like a Coca-Cola can, but smaller, and that has two charging platforms.

On one side is the upper platform, the one that is always in sight and that It has that magnetic feature that makes the iPhone 12 and 13 stick.

We will be able to put the mobile supported on that base, but in the end it is like the MagSafe, but much wider.

In my opinion, it does not make sense to have it like that, but it does make much more sense to ‘unfold’ this platform that stays at about 60º and that allows us to use the iPhone very comfortably without having to constantly pick it up.

I think it is more comfortable than a simple wireless charger in which we support the mobile because in those we can also use it, but in the case of Anker we have the phone literally stuck, so we have that extra security.

We will also be able to put the mobile horizontally and it also sticks quite firmly.

This allows us to watch a video without problem while charging the mobile, but the most useful thing in my case is that I have been able to make work video calls using the mobile with the assurance that it will not turn off because it is charging at all times.

Y… Where is the other loading platform? Well, basically, the space that remains when we unfold the upper base.

There we can charge a device such as headphones with wireless charging at the same time we charge the mobile, something very interesting because, in my case, I have the Galaxy Buds Pro -analysis- and I always leave them on that platform, so they never run out of battery.

I like the design and the base has an LED ring that lights up when we place the device to charge.

Of course, do not worry because that light is not always working, only when we support a device to indicate that it is charging (something absurd because the mobile already indicates that to us), but If you want to put it on the bedside table, you know that it will not be bothering you.

But hey, let’s get down to business. The design concept works and I find it elegant, it also comes in several colors, but … how do I load this?

Along with the charger, we have a USB-C wall charger that has a power of 20 W and it is with which we feed the main charger. The external base, the one we use to charge the iPhone, is capable of charging at a power of 7.5 W.

This translates into the following: a mobile like iPhone 13 Pro with 3,095 mAh charges 25% in 30 minutes. The 13 Pro Max charges 15% in 30 minutes and 100% in 166 minutes. We leave you a table so you can see the fluctuation in the load as the minutes go by:

On the other hand, the headphones are charged at 5 W. It is not the fastest, but taking into account the dynamics of use (putting the headphones on, leaving the box charging, taking the box to take it away from home and having, usually more than 20 hours of autonomy), it does not seem to me that we need more speed.

And good, with Apple’s MagSafe we ​​charge at 15 W, double that with this technology that is limited to taking advantage of the 7.5 W of the standard wireless charging of the iPhone 12 and 13, so it is due to a hardware limitation on the part of Apple and the charger from Anker, really, it charges to the maximum it can carry.

So, in the end, we have a charger that we can buy for about 70 euros and I know that not all of you may need it, but if you like Apple’s MagSafe technology, but what you want is to have your mobile raised to use it while you work or you study, this charger fulfills the role perfectly.