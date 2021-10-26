The technology solutions and accessories company has launched a new series of wireless chargers for iPhone 12 and 13 that are inspired by the fashionable chargers within the Apple world.

All of us who have a smartphone feel the need, at some point of the day, to charge our mobile. The problem is that normally we do not have a plug nearby or we have forgotten the powerbank at home.

That is why the magnetic and wireless charging options, accessories that fit the phone from behind and that little by little are filling the battery of our mobile, sound so good.

And, as if it were a Magsafe, Anker has launched its own line of wireless chargers magnetized adjuster called MagGo. The concept is the same, although they do not enjoy all the official advantages.

The line is made up of five different chargers, each of them with a specific design and specifications to meet the needs of users. This is the list of their five new products:

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo): Battery that transforms into a support for the mobile (allowing users to place any iPhone vertically or horizontally) With its 5,000mAh capacity and 7.5W of power it can extend the autonomy of the iPhone 12 or 13 up to 17 hours. It costs € 59.99.

Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo): Beverage can shaped design with adjustable charging base. It is able to rotate in a range of 60º while holding and charging the iPhone at 7.5W, both vertically and horizontally. It also has a second 5W wireless charger in the base to recharge compatible headphones with Qi technology. It costs € 69.99.

Anker 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo): A 2-in-1 charging stand, as the magnetic battery can be detached. This charging solution has a multipurpose design that acts as a wireless charger and, with a swipe, it turns into a 5,000mAh portable battery. Additionally, the base also has a second wireless charger for a pair of headphones. It costs € 109.99.

Anker 610 Magnetic Phone Grip (MagGo): This is an accessory to hold the iPhone with your fingers, not a charger. The brand ensures that the magnets used are strong enough to support up to 800 grams of weight, equivalent to four iPhone 12. It costs € 15.99.

Anker 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo): This charger is placed on the dashboard of the car and has a magnetic charge of up to 7.5W and an adjustment angle of up to 134º. It also has two USB ports with fast charging. It costs € 69.99.

Anker explains that three of the five products are already on sale and that in the coming weeks they will all end up arriving in stores, coinciding with the increasingly frequent shipments of iPhone 13.