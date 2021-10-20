10/20/2021 at 10:05 PM CEST

Anna Cañadó, a 15-year-old Catalan golfer who plays her third professional tournament as an amateur, and the French Charlotte Liautier have finished the first day of the Santander Golf Tour LETAS Barcelona as co-leaders at the end of the pink course of the Real Club de Golf de El Prat 71 hits, one under par from the field.

In addition, the Catalan Mireia Prat has finished in sixth position, with seventy-three strokes. while four other amateurs in addition to Liautier have occupied a place in the top ten classified.

Charlotte Liautier has been placed at the top of the classification by signing a lap of 71 strokes, with six birdies, a triple bogey and a bogey, tied with an Anna Cañadó who was very satisfied with her result on the opening day.

“Very comfortable”

“I felt very comfortable today, I played my game and I really enjoyed the round, blow by blow. These tournaments are very different from what I am used to.a, you realize the reality and how hard the professional world is. And the truth is that you gain experience and learn a lot in each professional tournament, “explained Cañadó.

This is the third professional tournament that the Catalan has disputed after participating in the Santander Golf Tour LETAS Zaragoza and the Terre Blanche Ladies Open, competition in which he finished in 32nd place.

This week they are en I play all six cards for the 2021 season on the Ladies European Tour, So the circuit puts an end to his year at the Real Club de Golf El Prat. East Thursday the competition will continue, second day starting at 8:50 am from the 1st tee at the Real Club de Golf de El Prat (Barcelona).