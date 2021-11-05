Chris Pratt criticized for publication, “Anna Faris was saved” | Instagram

Who until a couple of years ago was a couple of the most beautiful and favorite, today there are only memories and the rejection by some Internet users, especially now thanks to a publication that shared the actor Chris Pratt.

Due to the description you shared Chris pratt In the most recent post on his Instagram account, netizens immediately turned against him.

We will put you in context right away, the Hollywood actor dedicated a tender message to his daughter who will soon be turning years old, as he mentions there are 6 weeks left for it.

In his description he emphasized that his partner had given him a beautiful and healthy daughter, precisely this word was the one that bothered the Internet users and that they immediately turned against him, in addition to supporting his former partner and mother of his first son.

Surely you have heard about his ex-wife Anna Faris, with whom she had a son, they were married from 2009 to 2018, together they had a son named Jack Pratt, who was born 9 weeks before the estimated date of his delivery.

Because little Jack was premature he has had some health problems, precisely for this reason he is upset with Chris Pratt, because knowing that he has a son who has not been well from the moment he was born, to refer to his daughter healthy for some was rude.

Many fans have commented on Twitter that the actor is not someone nice and are grateful for the fact of his separation with Anna Faris, stating that he freed himself from a despicable being.

Story about Chris Pratt and Anna Faris

The actress, comedian and producer is known for her “Scary Movie” films, she has had the opportunity to star in important comedies, one of the most recent was alongside Eugenio Derbez.

Met Chris pratt in the filming of a movie they made together: “Take Me Home Tonight”, they started dating in 2007, a year later they got engaged and in 2009 they got married in Bali, Indonesia.

Pratt’s career was not as popular as his wife’s, especially because of her overweight, being she the one who encouraged him to change his habits and improve his physique, which he achieved for the role of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

However once he managed to change physically, he decided to separate from Faris, much has been said that he changed her for another younger woman.

A year later he married his current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of the famous actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger with whom he has his daughter Lyla.