For the last few weeks we have seen Chris Pratt everywhere. Hollywood forgot about the existence of voice actors and was recently hired to voices Mario Bros. and Garfield in film projects that are already underway. But not everything is honey on flakes for the 42-year-old star. Through your profile on Instagram, Pratt has published an image with his wife, accompanied by a description that is scandalizing social networks: indirectly compares his current partner with his ex, Anna Faris.

Chris pratt and Anna Faris they got married in 2009 and in 2012 they had their son Jack, a premature baby who later developed some health problems. The couple separated in 2017 and less than a year later, Pratt started dating Katherine Shcwarzenegger, marrying her in early 2019; they had their first daughter, Lyla, in 2020. Now the actor shares a photo with his current wife, writing the following words that are already turning the networks:

Guys. Really. Look how he looks at me! I mean. Find someone to look at you like this! You know We met at church. She has given me an amazing life, a beautiful and healthy daughter, she chews so hard that sometimes I put my headphones on to not listen, but that’s love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That is the deal. His heart is pure and belongs to me. My greatest treasure along with my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. And what I’m saying, if you know, is a lot. It’s his birthday in about six weeks. So if I don’t get you anything, I’ll tell you to look at this post. I love you darling.

So much Pratt What Faris become a trend this afternoon due to the actor’s post. Netizens have taken very badly the fact that Chris pratt emphasize the wonders of his wife, including giving her a “healthy daughter” and seemingly forgetting about the little boy. Jack and your health problems. On the other hand, there are those who point to Chris’s post as self-centered and controlling by saying “Look how he looks at me!” or “His heart is pure and belongs to me.”

Anna Faris is trending on Twitter because people show their love after her ex-husband, Chris Pratt, praised his new wife in a recent Instagram post, saying, ‘She has given me an amazing life, a beautiful, healthy daughter.’ Anna Faris has been honest about her son Jack’s health issues.

The real political divide in America can be summed up if you think this Chris Pratt post seems a) sweet and normal or b) embarrassing and crazy.

The real political divide in america can be summed up b whether u think this post from Chris Pratt comes off as a) sweet snd normal or b) Cringe and insane pic.twitter.com/Ibp0jt30Jd – 𝕡𝕣𝕚𝕔𝕜𝕝𝕪 𝕡𝕖𝕒𝕣 (@cactus__flower_) November 4, 2021

But honestly, despite our collective dislike for Chris Pratt, can we all agree that it’s great that Anna Faris is out of his life? Let’s focus on praising HER rather than paying attention to him. She is a comic GODDESS.

But honestly, I’m spite of our collective disliking of Chris Pratt, can we all agree that it’s great Anna Faris is out of his life? Let’s focus on praising HER than paying him any attention. She is a comedic GODDESS. pic.twitter.com/7x1AUeETsZ – Nic Austin (@NicAustinQueerQ) November 2, 2021

Don’t worry about finding someone to look at you the way Katherine Schwarzenegger looks at Chris Pratt. Find someone to look at you the way Anna Faris looks at Jack.

Don’t worry about finding someone who looks at you like Katherine Schwarzenegger looks at Chris Pratt. Find someone who looks at you like Anna Faris looks at Jack. pic.twitter.com/Qz9F55JMIs – HokieCarrie (@HokieCarrie) November 4, 2021

Chris Pratt’s entire career is a case study of mess as he went from playing one of the most likable characters on television shows to being someone everyone is collectively tired of.

Chris Pratt’s entire career is a milkshake duck case study as he went from playing one of the most likable television show characters to being somebody everyone is collectively tired of. – connor (@ cg_410) November 4, 2021

This is sad. I like Chris Pratt, but the post in which he just recognized his daughter and not his son, despite his health problems, means that he is a shitty father. You think with him being religious he would love his son anyway!

This is sad. I like Chris Pratt but the post where he just acknowledged his daughter and not his son, despite his health problems, is him just being a shitty parent. You think with him being religious he would love his son regardless! https://t.co/kiIWXcqwpl – Thomas Stansfield (@ NWTom25) November 4, 2021

You have a son with your ex-wife, Anna Faris, who unfortunately from a very young age suffers from health problems and you can’t think of anything else than to upload a post with your new wife and emphasize that she has given you a super healthy daughter. I knew Chris Pratt was an asshole but not that much. https://t.co/3AWEF48KAV – La Wachi 🎬 (@MaryWachi_) November 4, 2021

