It’s a very sad day for vampire fans. According to an official statement issued through social networks, Anne Rice has died at the age of 80, a prolific horror writer who forever changed our perspective on vampire literature. The information maintains that the cause of death was a stroke. Web platforms are already filling with words of regret in honor of Rice.

TO Rice He has always liked supernatural themes and poured his passions into the literature of the genre, taking it to levels never before observed in the art of writing. Anne She is best known for her Vampire Chronicles, a saga that covers more than ten books and that mainly covers the experiences of Lestat, the famous vampire of many torments who has fascinated pop culture for several decades; addresses issues such as existentialism and romance.

Through networks, he was the son of Anne Rice who was in charge of sending the world the statement about the terrible death. The news reached both Facebook and Twitter and the media have been in charge of spreading it. You can the full message below:

Dear people of the page. This is Anne’s son Christopher, and it breaks my heart to bring you this sad news. Earlier tonight, Anne passed away from complications from a stroke. She left us almost nineteen years later from the day my father, her husband Stan, died. The immensity of our family’s pain cannot be underestimated. Like my mother, her support for me was unconditional: she taught me to embrace my dreams, reject conformity, and challenge the dark voices of fear and doubt. As a writer, she taught me to challenge the limits of the genre and to surrender to my obsessive passions. In his final hours, I sat by his hospital bed in awe of his accomplishments and courage, awash with memories of a life that took us from the mist-shrouded hills of the San Francisco Bay area to the magical streets of New York. Orleans and the twinkle. views of southern California.

As she kissed Anne goodbye, her younger sister Karen said, ‘What a trip you took us on, boy.’ I think we can all agree. Let us take comfort in the shared hope that Anne is now experiencing firsthand the glorious answers to many great spiritual and cosmic questions, the pursuit of which defined her life and career. For much of his later years, his contributions to this page brought him much joy, along with a deep sense of friendship and community. Anne will be buried in our family’s mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans in a private ceremony. Next year, a celebration of his life will take place in New Orleans. This event will be open to the public and will invite the participation of his friends, readers and fans who have brought him so much joy and inspiration throughout his life.

Interview with the Vampire – 61%, an adaptation of the homonymous novel, was brought to theaters in 1994 and has become a cult work for its colorful audacity, twists that left an entire generation marked and that continue to inspire millions in their own travels and passions to unexplored limits. Now more than ever, his work will be exposed to the new world without it and we will surely see other wonders of the genre directly inspired by his work.

Very soon we will see through AMC a new adaptation of Interview with the Vampire, a series that will be in charge of developing the story of Lestat and Louis, but that will add new details to the plot. At the moment there is no known release date but we know that Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid will be in charge of playing the main characters. Do youAnne Rice would you have been proud of the project? Most likely. Rest in peace.

