11/02/2021 at 06:30 CET

After maintaining the condition of undefeated with enormous difficulties last Saturday in Benidorm (25-26), FC Barcelona faces a week marked by the absence of up to nine players for the stoppage for national team matches.

Therefore, another setback for a squad shorter than in previous years and with many players who have been suffering from fatigue and especially physical problems since the Games. And more considering that on the return they expect two key games in the Champions League against Kielce of the Dujshebaevs, solo leader of Group B.

At least, the Spanish coach Jordi Ribera may have taken this circumstance into account and has only cited the left winger Ángel Fernández for the two friendlies that the Hispanics will play against Romania in Avilés this Thursday and this Saturday. The goal Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas, the right winger Aleix Gómez and the left winger Aitor Ariño remain in Barcelona.

Less condescending has been the coach ‘bleu’ Guillaume Gille, who has called up the four Frenchmen of Barça for the two Golden League matches that will face Denmark and host Norway in Trondheim. That is, Carlos Ortega will lose these days the recently signed Melvyn Richardson, a ‘touched’ Ludovic Fàbregas, a Dika Mem in a state of grace and a Timothey N’Guessan already recovered from his injury in a twin.

Sweden’s Ljubomir Vranjes, world champion as a player in Egypt 22 years ago, continues to lead the Slovenian national team and features the two blaugranas Blaz Janc and Domen Makuc ahead of this week of training that began this Monday to prepare for the friendly against Croatia on the shores of the Adriatic in the Croatian town of Novigrad just 25 km from the border with Slovenia.

Dika Mem will show her great moment with the French team

Worse it will have the pivot Luís Frade, who is already training with the emerging Portugal in the face of three friendlies: tomorrow against Luxembourg and on Friday and Sunday against Germany. Almost nothing for a player who is multiplying due to the problems in a Fàbregas shoulder.

Finally, Ali Zein will be under the command of Roberto García Parrondo from Madrid with Egypt, Selection that marveled at the Games with the fourth place after falling in the consolation final against the Hispanics. The Africans will meet on Friday and Saturday in Cairo against the Macedonia led by the legendary former Blue Kiril Lazarov.

Therefore, Ortega will only be able to work these days with Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas, Aleix Gómez, Aitor Ariño, Thiagus Petrus, Haniel Langaro, Leo Maciel and a Luka Cindric who is still recovering from his injury waiting to return in mid-November if there are no setbacks.