Another developer leaves Bitcoin Core, the most widely used software for running nodes on the Bitcoin network. John Newbery, until now a collaborator of the free software project, announced his departure this Friday, December 10.

Through his Twitter account, Newbery assured that he is leaving “for some time”, although did not give details on when it could collaborate with Bitcoin Core again.

The developer thus leaves his post in the Bitcoin Optech newsletter, where updates and technological news of the project are published; and his work as responsible for managing the Bitcoin code update requests, the well-known PR (pulling requests).

Newbery also resigned from his position as director of Brink, an independent organization dedicated to managing financing for developers collaborating on Bitcoin projects that he founded himself.

The developer did not elaborate on the reasons that led it to exit Bitcoin Core. He only assured that he will be moving his attention to “other things” and thanked those who support Brink, Optech newsletter and open source projects on Bitcoin. “I believe in Bitcoin more now than ever and I feel privileged to have worked on it for 5 years,” he added.

Wave of resignations on Bitcoin Core, is the code in jeopardy?

Newbery’s departure comes just a few hours after one of the three active Bitcoin Core maintainers also resigned his duties. As we reported in CriptoNoticias, on Thursday Samuel Dobson said goodbye, leaving only two people in that work. In October, Jonas Schnelli, another of the code’s maintainers, had also resigned.

After these resignations, there are only two active code maintainers and the number of people who have access is counted on the fingers of the hand. This situation may seem worrisome – due to the possible centralization of the network – and the potential risk that Bitcoin would run if these few developers had malicious intentions.

However, as we reported in October with the departure of Schnelli, these fears have no basis in reality. Maintainers fulfill the role of merging and compiling patches and their access to the code is determined by contributors who are dedicated to improving Bitcoin Core. But also, a malicious update could be rejected by network nodes and be therefore invalidated.