Following Simone Biles’ 2020 victory on the cover of Time magazine, this year, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has landed the front page as Person of the Year.

The tradition since 1927 of Time magazine continues for another year. Adolf Hitler or Greta Thunberg have been part of the list of people of the year. In 2021, it is Elon Musk who stars in this so famous and coveted cover which becomes world news every year with its launch.

“Person of the year is an indicator of influence, and few people have had more influence than Elon Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth as well,” writes Time Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal.

Your car company, Tesla, controls two-thirds of the multi-billion dollar EV market it pioneered, with a net worth of more than $ 250 billion.

Musk’s other company, Spacex, has also experienced a meteoric growth of its value as a company seeing how it soared to the $ 100 billion this year, after successfully demonstrating the ability to carry out crewed space missions and land their booster rockets.

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) is TIME’s 2021 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/8Y5BhIldNs pic.twitter.com/B6h6rndjIh – TIME (@TIME) December 13, 2021

After the supernatural rise in the price of their shares, Musk has remained in a continuous battle for the position of richest man in the world along with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

According to the latest update from Forbes magazine, Musk’s millionaire possession of Tesla shares would have given him the 1st place as the world’s richest person with a value of more than 300,000 million dollars (Bezos, second on the list, has a current net worth of $ 198 billion.)

“In 2021, Musk emerged not only as the richest person in the world, but also as perhaps the richest example of massive change in our society,” Felsenthal adds.

Elon Musk Continues Milestones and Expands His Fortune. SpaceX is currently building the world’s largest rocket in Boca Chica (Texas) and expects to make its first orbital flight early next year. This company has also won a multi-million dollar contract from NASA for the landing of human beings on the lunar surface.