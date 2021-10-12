How does Facebook’s “supreme court” work? 0:40

San Francisco (CNN Business) – Sophie Zhang, who said she felt she had “blood on her hands” after working at Facebook, is willing to testify before Congress about her former employer, she told CNN on Sunday. He said that he had also transmitted documentation about the company to a US law enforcement agency.

Zhang, who worked as a data scientist at the tech giant for nearly three years, wrote a lengthy memo when she was fired by Facebook last year detailing how she believed the company was not doing enough to address hate and misinformation, particularly in smaller and developing countries. Zhang said the company told her she was fired because of performance problems.

The memo was first reported last year by BuzzFeed News and later formed the basis of a series of reports from The Guardian newspaper.

Speaking to CNN at her Bay Area home on Sunday, Zhang said she was encouraged that there appeared to be bipartisan support for actions related to protecting children online following testimony from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen before a Senate subcommittee last week.

Zhang said he has brought information about Facebook to authorities. “I provided detailed documentation on possible criminal offenses to a US law enforcement agency. I understand that the investigation is still ongoing,” he tweeted Sunday.

He declined to share when asked by CNN what information he had provided or what agency. An FBI spokesperson declined to comment Monday, adding that “the FBI generally does not confirm, deny or otherwise comment on information or advice that we may receive from the public.”

How does Facebook’s artificial intelligence work? 1:09

At the heart of Zhang’s accusations about Facebook is that it does not do enough to address abuse of its platform in countries outside the United States. Approximately 90% of Facebook’s monthly active users are outside the US and Canada, according to its most recent quarterly submission.

A Facebook spokesperson rejected that charge Monday, saying the company had invested billions in security in recent years.

“We have also removed more than 150 networks seeking to manipulate public debate since 2017, and they have originated in more than 50 countries, with the majority coming from or concentrating outside of the US Our record shows that we crack down on abuses. abroad with the same intensity that we apply in the US, “added the spokesperson.

– CNN’s Christina Carrega contributed reporting