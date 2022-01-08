Last year several film companies found it necessary to find new alternatives to continue showing their films in the midst of a time when several cinemas closed their doors and the few that remained available were forced to reduce their capacity . Of course, this kept its viewers safe, however, the numbers in its grossing declined significantly.

Keep reading: Red, the new Pixar movie, presents its official trailer

One of the alternatives that were found to stop delaying their premieres – although it continues to happen – was to make exclusive premieres on digital platforms and other simultaneous premieres where, in addition to the screenings in cinemas, the tapes could also be seen on their respective platform. with an extra charge. To be sure, the audience was able to see the tapes they were waiting for in the safety of their home that turned out to be a pretty good thing, but we can’t say the same for their income.

After several months, and after realizing that this was not working economically and even brought legal problems as in the case of Disney, it was decided to return to traditional exhibitions. In recent days, around the world a significant increase in infections by COVID-19 and its variants has been reported, which could mean having no choice but to return to streaming premieres, and at least the house of the mouse has already yielded to the respect.

Disney Plus will reportedly once again be the launch site for Pixar’s next project that won’t be able to have a place in theaters. Turning Red It will arrive directly to Disney Plus on March 11, keeping its premiere date intact. Unlike Raya and The Last Dragon – 97%, Cruella – 93% and Black Widow – 87%, the animated tape will not cost extra with Premier Access, but will be released for free, of course, with the subscription already paid.

Continue with: Bob Iger, former Disney CEO, says Pixar was his best acquisition

This turns out to be the third consecutive Pixar film to premiere directly on the platform after Soul – 97% and Luca – 89% – both also released at no extra cost -, both films with a great reception at the time. It could be that this is a more direct decision on the part of Pixar taking into account this background. It is worth mentioning that, since it is a completely original and new story, this type of launch may be more convenient for you, then, United – 84% that did reach its theatrical release was a failure at the box office.

Net It will be a fable about adolescence where a 13-year-old girl experiences extreme physical changes when facing strong emotions, transforming into a giant red panda bear. The film will have a remarkable cultural diversity among its characters, in addition, it is directed by Domee shi, who was responsible for the unforgettable Pixar short film Beam that gave so much to talk about in 2018.

It may interest you: Luca: Director is glad it resonated with the LGBT community

The film has as the voice of the protagonist Rosalie chiang, who would have the lead role in the short film Soiled from Lareina Joelle; He is accompanied by Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy – 80%, The director – 88%) playing his mother. It is hoped that these movements will not affect the premiere of Lightyear, one of the most anticipated films of the year that, undoubtedly, would mean large revenues at the box office for Disney and Pixar as it is the origin story of one of the protagonists of Toy Story – 100%. This film is expected for summer 2022 and we will have to wait for any announcement from the company about its premiere.

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');