Cleveland Cavaliers are standing strong this season, no matter who is in front. He won (115-92) this past morning against some Chicago Bulls hard hit by casualties and snapped a streak of two consecutive (and expected) losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Utah Jazz. In total, in the last ten games, the Cavs have a neat and balanced record of five wins and five losses for a 14-12 aggregate that places them in the places for the play-in (right now they are seventh). They are only half a game away from sixth place, which gives direct access to the playoffs in the East. The Bulls, second in the same conference as Cleveland, fell after linking four consecutive victories.

His victory had two names, the most recurrent this season, the reason for the return of hope in a franchise that was adrift after LeBron James’ second goodbye and that have caused the stands of the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to vibrate again like when the King was on the track. They are Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.

Garland and Mobley

The first, point guard and number 5 of the 2019 draft, finished with 24 points (3/7 in triples) and 6 assists. He was brave, quick and incisive on attack, and somewhat comfortable on defense with Markkanen paired with Lonzo Ball. He had a great ally in the pivot (3 of the last draft): 16 points, 9 sacks and 5 blocks. “He helped us get started and got us going, and he had a great night defensive and offensive,” Garland said of his teammate, who did a great job against Vucevic and became the second rookie in Cavs history to reach the 300 points and 40 blocks in his first 22 games. The first to do so was John Hot Rod Williams in the 1986-87 season.

Cleveland commanded from the first quarter against an opponent who came with the right thing and with the right thing he left. Chicago, one of the great attractions this year in the NBA, only had 11 active players, including Tyler Cook and Devon Dotson, both on dual contracts, and awaiting the landing of Stanley Johnson. The reason, the health security protocols for COVID, which have affected Coby White, Matt Thomas, Javonte Green and one of its great stars: DeMar DeRozan. That left Zach LaVine all alone in attack – the shooting guard fought too much on his own to finish with 23 points and 9/21 shooting from the field (1/3 from triple). Alex Caruso also did not play due to a hamstring strain.

Ricky Rubio, close to double-double

Those absences didn’t help the Bulls … and neither did their only four reserves, who scored just 16 points, all of them from the final quarter when everything was decided. The hit from the triple was also a cross: 7 out of 26. 4 of them by Lonzo. Vucevic was wrecked with a 1 of 7. “I think our attack beat us, and you can’t do that and hope to beat a team like Cleveland,” said Billy Donovan, coach of the Illinois team.

Ricky Rubio touched the double-double with 11 points and 9 assists in a game that was definitively broken in the third quarter thanks to Kevin Love. The power forward (11 points) destroyed Chicago with three triples in a row in less than two minutes: from 66-53 (5:55) to 78-56 (3:58). It was a final blow that Markkanen did more damaging in the middle of the last period with a mate that placed the maximum difference, 104-78.