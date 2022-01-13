Key facts:

The processing power of this miner does not reach 0.01% of the Bitcoin network.

This miner could have been inspired by another who accomplished the feat the day before.

Does the feat become “everyday”? For the second time in less than a week (and third in less than a year) a miner with a very low portion of the processing power of the Bitcoin network solved a block of the network alone. This was the reward of 6.25 bitcoin (BTC), plus the transaction fees that were confirmed in block 718,379. An additional 0.02 BTC added to his earnings.

The 6.27 BTC earned this time are equivalent to more than $ 275,000 at the current price of the cryptocurrency on the market. The miner who managed to beat the odds accumulated just 116 TH / s (terahashes per second) of computing power, as reported by the developer Con Kolivas via Twitter on the night of this Wednesday, January 12.

To put it in perspective, the processing power employed by this miner not equal to 0.01% of the accumulated by all the miners of the Bitcoin network, which covers about 179,000,000 TH / s (or 179 EH / s), according to data from BTC.com.

Due to the implementation of specialized equipment for mining (ASIC) in the Bitcoin network, it is currently very difficult to achieve the resolution of a single block. This, however, was common in the early days of the network, when mining could be done using personal computers or even mobile phones.

Since then, the difficulty of mining a block has grown exponentially. Thus, the common way to join the mining industry is to be part of a pool or group of miners who combine their respective computing powers and distribute the profits for each block to all participants. Thus, each individual miner guarantees frequent rewards even though it is not one of their teams that ends up finding the block.

The solo miner took a total of 6.27 BTC, equivalent to more than 275 thousand dollars. Source: Mempool.space.

Success story, inspiration for this bitcoin miner

Although the miner individually won the award on this occasion, the truth is that his operation is not completely solitary. Just like the one that achieved the feat this Tuesday (which we reported in CriptoNoticias), this miner is part of a pool, called Solo CK.

This mining group, created by Kolivas himself, has a different approach from the rest, and it is the one that makes possible cases like the ones we have seen in recent days: if any of the members solves the block, keeps 98% of the reward it contains. The other 2% goes to the development and maintenance of the pool.

That Solo CK approach is particularly attractive to “miners with old or inefficient equipment who will never get any reward” mining in a group and who prefer to “leave mining as a lottery”, as they describe on their website. But this opportunity is accompanied by the fact that “if you don’t find a block, you don’t get any reward from solo mining.” All or nothing.

Kolivas explained in a second tweet about this feat, a particularly striking fact: the new awarded miner had not even two days of joining Solo CK. This, in the opinion of the developer, could be considered as a case inspired by the previous miner who managed to get a solo reward, just over a day ago.