10/11/2021 at 8:08 PM CEST

The controversial Mbappé goal that gave France the title, the appearance of young people to show that Spain has a lot to say in the coming years, Italy faces the Qatar World Cup with hope … And Belgium that does not know how to get rid of the happy one poster of eternal aspirant. Because that is what the selection of the ‘red devils’ has been in recent years, a team full of great players who have always stayed with the “what if …” and on the verge of competing for the titles.

Without qualifying in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups and in the 2008 and 2012 European Cups, falling fourth in the 2014 World Cup and in the 2016 Euro, third in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, again losing in the quarterfinals in the Euro 2020 … The feeling that the Belgians have given, by names, is that they have always stayed with honey on their lips, knowing that they had the team to go one step further and compete for bigger things than trying to get as far as possible..

The Nations League was still a minor trophy compared to the Euro or World Cup, but at least it was a title worth fighting for. Belgium believed in him, but fell out of a final again and threw another opportunity to put the finishing touch on a unique generation of players. De Bruyne, Hazard, Lukaku, Courtois, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco … The ‘Red Devils’ will hardly be able to repeat a batch of such talent as the one they have had in this decade, bringing together some of the best players in the world.

That is why falling into the Nations League has been, perhaps, the penultimate opportunity this generation had to be able to lift something and be thus remembered in the football history books. The last will undoubtedly be the Qatar 2022 World Cup. There, players like Hazard or De Bruyne, already in their 30s, will have their last chance.