11/09/2021 at 10:46 CET

.

The base Stephen Curry starred in another stellar night with a double-double of 50 points, NBA season high, including nine triples, 10 assists and seven rebounds, that made possible the victory of the Golden State Warriors by 127-113 against the Atlanta Hawks. Only members of the Hall of Fame Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry they had registered a game with 50 points and 10 assists in the history of the Warriors franchise.

Curry achieved his 10th career 50-point game and he already had 24 points on 7 of 12 shots at halftime with five triples. The Warriors All-Star point guard finished the game with 14 baskets of 28 field goals and made all 13 free throws for the Warriors to win their fifth consecutive game and stay with the best record in the Western Conference and the league (9-1).

The escort Jordan poole with 16 points he finished second best scorer for the Warriors, who also had the support of the Mexican-American forward Juan Toscano-Anderson that I reach 11 as many as reserve. Toscano played 15 minutes in which he scored 4 of 5 shots from the field, including 3 of 4 triples; he captured a rebound, gave an assist, recovered a ball and put a plug, which helped the Warriors triumph.

Young scored 28 points for the Hawks, but couldn’t avoid defeat

The base Trae Young scored 28 points and nine assists as the Hawks’ leading scorer (4-7), but he couldn’t avoid the fourth straight loss and sixth in seven games.