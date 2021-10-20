10/20/2021 at 8:16 AM CEST

The forward of the FC Barcelona, ​​Ansu Fati, has become one of the great protagonists in the actuality of the Barcelona team. In his first match as a starter after more than 10 months of injury, the attacker signed the equalizer against Valencia on the last day of LaLiga and records a goal every 48 minutes, the highest in the entire competition.

The Catalan, whose renewal seems to be on track with the club until 2027, He has inherited the number 10 from Leo Messi and is destined to be one of the most transcendental players of the next decade at the Camp Nou. The feelings after his return are especially positive and his intimate relationship with the goal with only 18 years present an optimistic scenario.

Best goal average in La Liga 2021-22: 🥇Ansu Fati: 1 goal every 48 minutes.

🥈Radamel Falcao: 1 goal every 52 minutes.

🥉Willian José: 1 goal every 67 minutes. 4️⃣ Mario Hernández: 1 every 73

5️⃣ Marco Asensio: 1 every 74

6️⃣ Karim Benzema: 1 every 79

7️⃣ Íñigo Pérez: 1 in 79 pic.twitter.com/EbvOEcpvV7 – MisterChip (Alexis) (@ 2010MisterChip) October 18, 2021

The youth squad has scored two goals and has distributed an assist in his first three league games at the start of the 2021/22 season– Score a goal every 48 minutes, ahead of other scoring players such as Radamel Falcao (every 52 minutes), Willian José (every 67 minutes), Mario Hernández (every 73 minutes), Marco Asensio (every 74 minutes) or Karim Benzema (every 79 minutes).

Offensive arsenal for Ronald Koeman

Ansu is synonymous with a goal, something the team has been in great need of in this first stretch of the course. Since making his debut with FC Barcelona, ​​the winger has added 15 goals and six assists in 47 games and continues to smash one precocity record after another. Long-term knee injury has kept him off the pitch for more than 10 months.

The attacker has become a relief for the FC Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman, which has recovered one of its most decisive names in the three-quarter zone and, together with Kun Agüero, must change to complete the image of the team in recent weeks.