Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has a premiere scheduled for July 28, 2023 and, although there is still a long time before its arrival in theaters, details of the film are already beginning to emerge that leave us intrigued. This time, the information is about Bill Murray (Lost in Tokyo – 95%, Ghostbusters – 97%, The Grand Budapest Hotel – 92%), an actor whose participation in the Marvel Studios film was confirmed last October. Although the legendary ghost hunter has already ensured that his appearance is a fact, the identity of the character that Murray He will play continues to be a mystery, however, information has recently come out that reveals some alleged details of the role.

In case you missed it: Will Jim Carrey join the MCU as MODOK in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Among the most notorious speculations, it is said that Murray He could have been cast as Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) father, but it looks like he will actually be playing an unknown character from the comics. The Illuminerdi have heard that the actor will appear as Krylar, a member of the K’aitian race from the planet Microverse K’ai. Krylar only appeared in a Marvel comic in the 1960s (The Incredible Hulk issue 156), and while he has no direct ties to Ant-Man, the role could have some modifications and can be easily reused as a denizen of the Quantum Realm.

So far these are the only possibilities that have been discussed, but chances are high that such speculations will hit the mark. On the other hand, many think that the role of Bill It will be smaller than this, one with little relevance to the story, even thought to have only a small comic cameo. Regardless of whether his role is big or small, fans are already very excited about the actor’s appearance in the MCU for the first time.

You may also like: Quantumania: First Look at Kang Leaked in Ant-Man and the Wasp Sequel

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the sequel to Ant-Man: Ant Man – 81% and Ant-Man and the Wasp – 85% and the 33rd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is directed by Peyton Reed (Stolen Triumphs – 63%), who also directed the first two installments of the series. From a script by Jeff Loveness, the film stars Paul rudd as Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, alongside Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton and Jonathan Majors.

Plans for a third Ant-Man installment were confirmed in November 2019, with Reed Y Rudd returning. Loveness was hired in April 2020, and development on the film began during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film’s title and new cast members were announced in December 2020. This next Scott and Hope adventure will feature the return of Jonathan Majors as the villain Kang the Conqueror and the debut of Kathryn newton as Cassie Lang. A recent rumor hinted that Corey Stoll’s Darren Cross would return as MODOK

In addition, Michael Douglas Y Michelle pfeiffer They will return in their roles as Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne; We will also see Luis (Michael Peña) and Kurt (David Dastmalchian) as Scott Lang’s companions. Although there will be about a year and a half before we can see the film, we recommend that you watch the first two films of the adventures of Ant-Man and The Wasp, so that you are up to date when Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania hit theaters.

Don’t leave without reading: Hawkeye becomes Marvel Studios’ bloodiest series

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');