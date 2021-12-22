

One of the largest glaciers in the world, the Thwaites, is the most affected by climate change.

Antarctica’s Thwaites Glacier, better known as the “Doomsday Glacier,” could end up collapsing in just three years, researchers at the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union have warned.

Located in western Antarctica, it is the widest glacier on Earthas it spans approximately 80 miles and extends to a depth of approximately 3,900 feet at its grounding line,

Thwaites is known as “Doomsday” (Last Judgment), since its collapse could trigger a waterfall in Antarctica, and the latest research from the frozen continent suggests it could happen in no time.

Apparently the glacier is warming up from below, so you’re loosening your grip on the seamount, making it even more unstable.

As the glacier weakens, it becomes more prone to shallow fractures that could spread through the entire ice shelf and cause it to break.

The changes of the Thwaites glacier

Over the past decade, Thwaites observations showed that the glacier is changing more dramatically than any other ice and ocean system in Antarctica, thanks to human-induced climate change and increased warming in the Earth’s atmosphere and oceans.

Thwaites has already lost approximately 1,000 trillion tons of ice since 2000; its annual ice loss has doubled in the last 30 years, and it now loses approximately 50 billion tons more ice than it receives in snowfall per year.

If Thwaites were to break completely and release all of its water into the ocean, the sea level around the world would rise more than 2 feet., according to said the main coordinator of General Environmental Controls, Ted Scambos.

“And it could lead to an even greater rise in sea level, up to 10 feet, if it washes the surrounding glaciers with it,” Scambos said in a statement, referring to the weakening effect that a collapse of an ice shelf can have on other glaciers. close.

Because Thwaites is changing so rapidly and could significantly affect global sea level riseMore than 100 scientists in the United States and the United Kingdom are collaborating on eight research projects to look at the glacier from top to bottom.

“We are at the midpoint of the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration,” Scambos said at the briefing. “We have a few more years to gather more results and integrate them, so that we better understand the advance of this glacier.”

How the Doomsday Glacier melts

Another group of scientists discovered that tidal activity could interact with ice above to pump warm water further inland through channels that were already carved out by the melt, thus accelerating the deterioration of Thwaites.

The once solid ice masses on Thwaites, which previously helped hold the ice shelf together, are also breaking up.

While the immediate forecast is bleak for the Thwaites Ice Shelf, the long-term forecast for the rest of the glacier is less certain. If the platform collapsed, it is likely that the glacier’s flow would accelerate on its way to the ocean.

