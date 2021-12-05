12/05/2021 at 19:53 CET

Against Tomic he was decisive, once again, with 25 points so that Joventut obtained an important victory (83-77) against UCAM Murcia, a direct rival for being in the Copa del Rey in Granada.

Joventut de Badalona

(27 + 20 + 18 + 18): Vives (8), Ribas (7), Parra (10), Willis (10), Tomic (25) -starting team-, Busquets (-), Brodziansky (4), Ventura (-), Bassas (11), Feliz (4) and Birgander (4)

UCAM Murcia

(23 + 20 + 17 + 17): Davis (15), Taylor (17), Rojas (4), Webb (14), Lima (6) -starting team-, Bellas (4), Radovic (7), McFadden (2), Cate (2), Czerapowicz (6) and Vasileiadis (-)

Referees

Jiménez, Sánchez and Baena. They eliminated Pau Ribas for five personal fouls (min. 40).

Incidents

Match corresponding to matchday 12 of the Endesa League played at the Palau Olímpic de Badalona before 4,047 spectators.

The Croatian pivot held the green-blacks for many minutes, lacking in success on their outside line (6 of 16 in triples) against the good Murcian defense, especially by Sadiel Rojas over Joel Parra, and two free throws of his and a spectacular triple by Derek Willis with ten seconds remaining, sentenced the game .

UCAM Murcia took the lead on the scoreboard in the early stages of the game (6-9) with James Webb scoring from three, but Tomic appeared in the paint and together with the triples from Vives and Ribas, Joventut opened a gap of 10 points (24-14, min. 8).

The good defense of Vives and Bassas on Taylor prevented UCAM Murcia from scoring easily until Sito Alonso gave entry to Bellas and Czerapowicz to cut the green-black streak and shorten the difference at the end of the quarter (27-23).

The green-blacks again stretched the lead with Bassas’s triples and Ribas’s free throws up to eleven points ahead (41-30, min. 18). The Murcians became strong in defense and Taylor was uncovered in attack with 10 points in the last three minutes to tighten the score at halftime (47-43).

The game started again (49-49) after two triples by Webb and Davis and a basket by Ante Tomic at the start of the second part. A new triple by Webb gave UCAM Murcia the lead again (53-54, min. 24) and the game entered a phase of equality that would last until the last quarter.

Ante Tomic’s points and assists They allowed Joventut to catch air for the last quarter (65-60) but the advantage was short-lived for the Catalans as Radovic tied the game again with a triple (67-67) two minutes into the fourth quarter.

Willis returned the five points advantage to Joventut again (72-67) with six remaining, but La Penya failed to break the match and UCAM Murcia resisted to try again.

Sadiel Rojas put the Murcian up (76-77) in the absence of 2’15 “, but the game ended up disappearing for Sito Alonso’s team with 52 seconds left when Davis was punished with the help of instant replay with an unsportsmanlike action after a foul by Pau Ribas on Taylor.

Joventut went from having to defend an attack from Murcia to have two free throws in the hands of Bassas (78-77) and possession that ended with Tomic scoring two more free throws (80-77).

A plug from Vives to Taylor in the penultimate Murcian attack left UCAM Murcia without options before Willis put the Olympic on his feet with his triple final.