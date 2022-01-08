01/08/2022 at 07:02 CET

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton took their breath away. Nets of Kevin Durant and James Harden and led the Bucks to a forceful 109-121 win in Brooklyn in which the Milwaukee team was 24 points up. In the 48 minutes of play, the Brooklyn team were never ahead on the scoreboard and the most they could hope for was a draw twice in the first 2 minutes of the game.

The top scorer of the match was Antetokounmpo, with 31 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists But Portis shined with a double-double of 27 points and 12 rebounds. For his part, Middleton had 20 points of which 15 scored in the third period. On the Brooklyn side, Durant had 29 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists while Harden had 16 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists. From the bench, Cam Thomas had 15 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Despite the many casualties of the Bucks (they played without key men like Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen or Donte DiVicenzo due to injuries and covid protocols), the Nets were never a threat to the reigning NBA champions.

Giannis and Portis make a difference

After the initial skirmishes, the Bucks quickly began to take control of the situation, with Antetokounmpo spreading the game in attack and laying down his team’s defense. For this, the Greek player had the invaluable collaboration of a toned Portis. Shortly after the first quarter, the Bucks had already gone 9-17 thanks to 6 points from Portis and another 4 from Antetokounmpo. Up front, the Nets weren’t quite settled and when the first rotation arrived, things got even more complicated for the locals. With Antetokoumpo on the bench, Durant stayed on the court to try to take advantage of the Greek player’s break and cut the difference on the scoreboard. But the strategy didn’t work: The Bucks even increased their lead to 10 points, 13-23, in that time. When the first 12 minutes of the game ended, the Nets were still 8 points behind, 21-29.

In the second quarter, Portis did not slacken and the effectiveness of Rodney Hood, who had started the game from the bench, allowed Antetokounmpo to hardly have to appear on the court for the Bucks to maintain the lead on the scoreboard. Durant tried to hold the Milwaukee team, but only with the help of Thomas and to a lesser extent an off Harden, the break was reached with a clear 49-60 for the Bucks.

No help for Durant

The situation was worrisome for the Nets, with a Durant already loaded with three personnel but that could not leave the track so that the Brooklyn ones did not lose their main offensive weapon. After the break, when Harden seemed to shake off his first-half slumber and was ready to share the burden with Durant, Middleton appeared. The forward had gone almost unnoticed in the first half, with just 5 points under his belt. But in the third quarter he hit 4 triples of 5 attempts, which allowed him to add 15 points in that period. The Nets were a sneak in defense and although Durant added a new staff, the fourth of the game, he was forced to play the entire 12 minutes of the third quarter. When the fourth quarter began, the Bucks had increased their lead to 18 points, 80-98.

The last 12 minutes were a pure process. The two teams allowed themselves to put on the court all of the players who had dressed in uniform before the inevitable victory of the Bucks. Antetokounmpo amused himself by delighting his bench with passes that shot out of his right arm like a spring at high speed and traversed with precision two-thirds of the width of the court. Durant and Harden threw in the towel, the former with just 2 points in the fourth quarter and Harden not scoring in that span. And although the Nets had more points than the Bucks in the last 12 minutes, 29 by 23, the effort was insufficient and in the end the score was 109-121 for Milwaukee.