Important victory of the Bucks on Philadelphia. The Greek power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo ended the streak of two losses in a row with a double-double of 31 points and 16 rebounds enough for the team Budenholzer expire by 109-118 to the decimated Sixers.

The champions of the NBA played a day after celebrating the franchise’s first title in 50 years with a visit to the Democratic president Joe biden in the White House, and won for the second time in the last seven games played.

In addition to the Greek star, who finished with 12 of 26 shots, 16 rebounds, four assists and two blocks, the shooting guard Grayson allen contributed 25 points and the power forward Bobby portis also achieved double-double of 19 points and 16 rebounds with the Bucks. Allen he scored a key triple at the end of the fourth quarter that made the difference.

“Is a good game. It was a good match for both sides. I believe that Philadelphia he played well, we played well, we defended well. I just wanted us to get a win, “he announced. Antetokounmpo at the end of the meeting.

For the Sixers (8-4), the leading scorer was the shooting guard Tyrese maxey with 31 points. The eaves reserve Georges niang got 21 points and base Shake milton added 20 points and six assists as director of the game of the team of Philadelphia.

Milwaukee (5-6) had struggled to score consistently throughout the season and the absence of fully defensive team players in Embiid, Simmons and Thybulle helped them pass 100 points for the second time since October 27.

The Sixers played without the four-time All-Star, the Cameroonian center Joel embiid, for the second consecutive game. Embiid was one of the four Sixers eliminated due to NBA health and safety protocols, along with forward Tobias Harris, and the escorts Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe.