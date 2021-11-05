In this article we will be looking at a upgrade of the injury of the Los Angeles Lakers player, Anthony Davis on a finger last Thursday night in the NBA.

Anthony Davis (sprained right thumb) is questionable for the Los Angeles Lakers’ showdown with the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on Saturday.

Frank Vogel provided the “update” during his post-practice media availability on Friday. (“Still a sprained thumb, questionable for tomorrow,” were his exact words).

I put “update” in quotes because it is not an official team roster, which should appear sometime later in the day (the Lakers generally send out an initial status report 24 hours before each game).

Davis sprained his thumb while looking for a rebound just before halftime during the Lakers’ debilitating loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center Thursday night. He immediately writhed in pain and played with a bandage on his hand in the second half.

Vogel’s statement lines up with Davis’ comments from his post-game comments. Davis said his thumb was “fine” and later acknowledged that he was dealing with swelling and bleeding after bending it back. He said he “really couldn’t move it” at first. When asked about his status for the Blazers matchup, he said “we’ll see how he feels.”

Davis was clearly hampered by the injury. After an excellent first half (18 points, 12 rebounds), he was only 3 of 7 right in the second half and was much less aggressive going to the basket. AD has also played with ankle pain for most of the season.

The Lakers are already dealing with the absence of LeBron James, who will miss at least a week with a muscle strain in the abdomen.

In other Lakers injury news, Vogel gave a disappointing update on Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn on Friday. Despite the fact that THT finally fired his right hand after having his points taken from him earlier this week, Vogel said he was not optimistic that either player was particularly close to returning to the court.