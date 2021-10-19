LAS VEGAS (October 18, 2021) – Three high-voltage fights between former world champions, top contenders, and future rising champions have been added to the highly anticipated SHOWTIME PPV event, which will be spearheaded by Mexico’s Canelo Álvarez and Caleb “Sweethands” Plant battling for the title of undisputed super middleweight champion on Saturday, November 6 at a Premier Boxing Champions event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Two-time world super middleweight champion Anthony “El Perro” Dirrell will face a dynamic contender like “El Loco” Marcos Hernández in what will be the co-main event of the night, while former world super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas returns to action against Mexican Leonardo Báez in another 10-round attraction. Super lightweight contenders Elvis Rodríguez and Juan Pablo Romero will have their own 10-round matchup to kick off the pay-per-view starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Tickets for the event are already on sale through AXS.com. The event is promoted by Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions, and sponsored by Hennessy and Value.

Dirrell (33-2-2, 24 KOs) is a two-time WBC world champion in the 168-pound division who was crowned for the first time after winning a unanimous decision over Sakio Bika in 2014. The Flint, Michigan native he resigned his crown the following year to Badou Jack after a majority decision loss before counting on a six-game winning streak and repositioning himself to fight for the title. That opportunity would be exploited to the full and Dirrell would capture the championship belt for the second time in 2019 after prevailing by technical decision against Avni Yildirim. Most recently, Dirrell battled and tied with Kyrone Davis in February of this year, which was his first fight since he lost to David Benavidez in September 2019.

“I’m very ready for this fight,” said Dirrell. “I know that Hernández is a great competitor and that he will have many fans working for him by being part of the same card as Canelo. I know that I am ready to fight on a big stage and on a card of this magnitude. I have already been part of the preliminary card for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter, and I think this one will have a similar vibe. Fans can look forward to seeing fireworks. I will not get away from the action and look forward to the opportunity to face the winner of Canelo vs. Plant if I fought well on November 6 ”.

Hernandez (15-4-2, 3 KOs) trains in Fresno, California and has faced excellent quality opponents throughout his career. The 28-year-old boxer is coming off impressing everyone after defeating previously undefeated Armando Reséndiz by unanimous decision in September this year. Additionally, Hernandez has faced former unified super welterweight champion Jeison Rosario on two separate occasions, drawing the first time and losing the rematch. He has also beaten opponents who were undefeated back then like Kevin Newman and Thomas Hill.

“I have been training in a great way for this fight with the clean and jerk of my performance in early September,” Hernández said. “As always, the fans can expect to see an entertaining fight. I know that I will be facing a former world champion who has achieved many things during his career, but I focus on working hard every day for victory and all that that entails.

Vargas (34-0, 22 KOs) is the former WBC Super Bantamweight World Champion and will return from his injury break on November 6. The 30-year-old veteran established himself in the UK by capturing his title after prevailing on points against previously undefeated Gavin McDonnell. in 2017. The Mexico City native successfully defended his crown five times, defeating top contenders like Óscar Negrete, Ronny Ríos and Azat Hovhannisyan. His most recent fight, the fifth successful defense of his title, was by unanimous decision over former world champion Tomoki Kameda in July 2019.

“I am very happy to be back in the ring and making my debut with PBC,” said Vargas. “You will see a renewed Vargas on November 6. My opponent is a good boxer, fast and capable of throwing many combinations. It will be a difficult fight, but I know that I am capable of winning. I’m super happy to be part of the big stage that Canelo’s undercard will provide. I know I have to shine when fight night comes and take advantage of this window to give the fans a great fight. “

Baez (21-4, 12 KOs) hails from Baja California, Mexico and comes into this fight having won his last three fights, all by TKO. Baez has been a professional since 2013 and will fight in the United States for the fourth time in his career on November 6. One of his most notable fights in the US was in February 2020 when he dominated former interim champion Moisés Flores by unanimous decision.

“I am excited to take on this great challenge on November 6,” said Baez. “I plan to give a real Mexican war to the fans and leave everything in the ring to win. It is an honor to be a part of Canelo’s preliminary card and I will make the most of it. This will be a war without quarter, and I will show that he will not be able to resist my power and my aggressiveness ”.

Rodriguez (11-1-1, 10 KOs) stood out early on by knocking out 10 of his starting 11 opponents. His 2020 featured five wins and culminated in a knockout of Cameron Krael in October before prevailing on points against Luis Alberto Verón four months later. The Dominican from Santo Domingo is coming off a tight majority decision loss to Kenneth Sims Jr. in May.

“I am very grateful to my team for giving me this tremendous opportunity to open pay-per-view before the biggest fight of the year,” Rodriguez said. “My opponent will not be easy, but I am in the best physical shape of my life and I am ready to show that I am legitimate. My goal remains the same, and that is to win a world title in 3022. First I focus on November 6 and seizing the opportunity that a victory will lead me to a world title. “

Romero (14-0, 9 KOs) turned pro in 2017 after fighting representing his native Mexico at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The 31-year-old fighter dispatched solid veterans such as Néstor Armas, Néstor González and Ranses Payano in 2019 before winning on points after 10 rounds against Sergio Torres Alvarado in his only fight of 2020. Romero repeated that achievement prevailing by unanimous decision after 10 rounds against Deiner Berrio during his US debut in April of this year. Romero also knew how to defeat undefeated welterweight contender Gabriel Maestre when they were amateurs.

“I am very excited about the opportunity my team gave me to fight at the Canelo show in Las Vegas,” said Romero. “I feel as happy and excited to fight as I did in the Olympics, and I will prove myself on November 6. No matter who my rival is, I always train hard and prepare to do everything I can to win.