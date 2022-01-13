The chief epidemiologist of the US Government, Anthony Fauci, denounced this Tuesday before the Senate having received “death threats” because of the “lies” that the Republicans pour against him and revealed the arrest of a man who wanted to assassinate him weeks ago.

“I have received death threats, I harass my family and my children with obscene calls because people lie about me,” Fauci told the Upper House Health Committee in a fight with the Republican senator Rand paul during an appearance on the records of contagions of covid-19.

The epidemiologist gave as an example that on December 21 the police arrested in Iowa a man traveling from Sacramento, California to Washington to assassinate him.

“In his vehicle they found an AR-15 rifle and various ammunition,” Fauci explained.

The man claimed that he wanted to kill Fauci because he said there was blood on the scientist’s hands.

Previously, Paul accused him of “attacking scientists who disagree” with him and held Fauci responsible for the deaths of more than 800,000 Americans since the start of the pandemic.

For his part, Fauci showed a printout of Paul’s website that featured the “Fire Dr. Fauci” sign along with an invitation to donate to the Republican’s campaign.

“You are creating a catastrophic epidemic for your political gain,” he lamented.

It is not the first encounter between Fauci and the Republican senator, since during a similar appearance last November, Paul hinted that the National Institutes of Health (NIH, in English), in charge of Fauci, funded an investigation in Wuhan (China) from which the coronavirus resulted.

Along with Fauci he also appeared before the Senate committee Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in English), who defended herself against the accusations received for the confusing recommendations that the agency has issued in recent days.

“The main objective of the CDC is to translate science into the best recommendations for everyday life,” claimed the doctor.

Remembered that quarantine for asymptomatic covid-19 patients is five days, a decision that was made due to the lack of personnel suffered by the country’s hospitals due to infections among medical personnel.

The United States broke a new record for hospitalizations due to covid-19 on Tuesday, with more than 145,000 people admitted to health centers, according to data froml Department of Health and Human Services (HSS, in English).

In total, there are 145,982 patients hospitalized in the country with covid-19, of which 4,462 are minors.

