Carmelo Anthony, with six triples, rescued the Los Angeles Lakers to get a long-suffering victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers (113-101) from a Ricky Rubio protagonist.

The Spanish point guard signed an outstanding game with 18 points (6 of 15 in shots, 3 of 8 in triples), 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals against 3 lost balls in 32 minutes.

The Cavaliers, who had won three games in a row, dominated the duel against some irregular Lakers, but in the last quarter the Angelenos came back pulling with pride and the hand of James (26 points and 8 assists) and Anthony (24 points with 6 of 8 in triples).

Russell westbrook contributed 19 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, while Anthony Davis contributed 15 points and 9 rebounds.

This victory brings some peace to some Lakers who have not started on the right foot their risky and very veteran project (3-3).

The Lakers fell on Wednesday in a historic loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, one of the worst teams in the NBA, who came back astonishingly after losing by 26 points (the first time that had happened to the Lakers in recent years). 25 seasons).

Although in the end they took the victory tonight, the Lakers again sinned in misrule in many parts of the game and accumulated 20 turnovers.

For the Cavaliers (3-3), Evan mobley got 23 points and 6 rebounds, and Darius garland he had 18 points and 11 assists.

The Cleveland team did not have much aim: they made 42% of their shots compared to 55% of their opponents.

LOCAL UNCONTROL …

Of all the young talents the Cavaliers have, Evan Mobley, with 6 points and a fine nose in the inside game, he took the first step forward (11-11 with 6.46 left).

Lebron James, who was returning after two games out due to ankle problems, attacked Lauri markkanen, but they were Russell westbrook (7 points) and Anthony Davis (6 points) those who threw the Lakers on their backs aggressively hitting the zone (21-19 with 3.03 missing).

Ricky Rubio He entered the middle of the first quarter in time for the stupendous 0-9 quarter with which the Cavaliers closed the quarter (21-28).

Faced with the good work of those from Cleveland, also agitated by the speed of Collin sexton (7 points), the Lakers finished the fourth with 10 losses and a new show of lack of control.

Things didn’t change in the second quarter, since Lauri markkanen and Darius garland They gave the visitors their first major lead against a non-existent home defense (27-37 with 10.06 left).

James reduced the distance with rage in attack (15 points at halftime) and a great block to Sexton (42-48 with 5.30 left).

blond He responded with 5 points in a row – including a triple – but the Cavaliers got caught up in plays that were too fast and far-fetched.

The Lakers took advantage of the rival drought and with two brilliant counterattacks in a row from James – both from Westbrook– they tied the duel before going to the dressing room (54-54).

Both teams shone and suffered in the same: the Cavaliers made 47% of their shots but lost 10 balls, while the Lakers scored 57% of their attempts but accumulated 15 losses.

… AND FINAL COMPETITION

James he came back eagerly at the restart and hit a spectacular 3 from almost half the court.

However, the Lakers continued to make too many concessions on defense against some serious Cavaliers (64-65 with 7.35 to go).

Rubio returned to lead the second unit of his own and, shortly after stepping on the court, he took a two plus one to open the visitor gap again (66-73 with 6.14 on the clock).

The Spanish took the baton in front of some Lakers aimlessly and who requested two consecutive timeouts in less than a minute.

blond scored two triples in a row, but the Lakers responded with a lot of ammo from the perimeter in charge of Carmelo anthony.

Those in purple and gold then showed their best minutes in terms of intensity, with Austin reaves and Avery bradley squeezing in defense, and a triple by Anthony allowed them to get ahead (88-85) and finally hook the Staples Center crowd.

Both teams appeared to be low on gas in the fourth quarter.

Garland and Anthony triples were exchanged but the game was still very even (93-91 with 6.53 to go).

But at that moment the Lakers hit the final table with a 7-0 run, capped by Bradley’s triple, which gave them their biggest difference of the night so far (100-91 with 4.54 left).

This is where these worthy and promising Cavaliers came, who threw in the towel before the umpteenth triple of a brilliant Anthony.