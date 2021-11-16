SkyBridge Capital CEO, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, said that if 1 billion wallets are reached in 2024, by mid-2025 Bitcoin will be worth $ 500,000.

“The popularity of BTC is growing and millionaires want to acquire the most dominant cryptocurrency in the world.”

In particular, Anthony Scaramucci, has urged investors to buy Bitcoin despite its current price, which is considered high. Explain that Bitcoin is barely in full swing. Therefore, this is a perfect time for investors to enter the crypto world.

Specifically, Anthony Scaramucci explained that getting into Bitcoin is a must. And he opined that even investors buying at current prices are still very early.

“I still believe that we are very, very early.”

Bitcoin will be worth $ 500,000!

For Anthony Scaramucci, investing in Bitcoin has been a no-brainer, taking both a personal and corporate stake in BTC.

“Buy now, Bitcoin will be worth $ 500 thousand and there is not enough for everyone.”

In this regard, Scaramucci said that Bitcoin is a very rare property. So it will be increasingly difficult to obtain a complete Bitcoin.

Remember that there is not even enough Bitcoin for every millionaire in our society to own a currency. JP Morgan says there are 49 million millionaires in US dollars. So there won’t be enough.

Incidentally, the former White House communications director stated in a recent interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box that he is making an effort to explain to his clients “why they need to own Bitcoin.”

Some similar opinions

In fact, Cathie Wood, an investor and founder of the investment company ARK Invest, has a similar opinion to Anthony Scaramucci. In September, he said that if companies start diversifying their risks by investing in BTC and institutional investors followed suit, the price of Bitcoin would easily hit $ 500,000.

Another, like Nigel Green, founder and CEO of deVere Group, says that inflation will be the biggest driver of BTC’s growth. This is because investors will need a way to protect their assets from inflation and Bitcoin is the perfect candidate for that.

In this regard, Anthony Scaramucci said: “I am telling people to own a bit of Bitcoin because that offers them an adaptive technology that is evolving. And the second thing it offers you is a possible inflation hedge.

Bitcoin will eclipse gold

“We had the DVDs and we moved to Netflix and streaming. Bitcoin, put us in a new era.

Likewise, he indicated that, in the future, Bitcoin will likely be 10 times greater than gold over a long period of time. And that, although at the moment the difference in capitalization between the two looks important, eventually, Bitcoin will eclipse gold.

“I won’t be surprised if Bitcoin rises at an exponential rate and gold rises at a linear rate.”

But for now, Bitcoin is keeping pace with what the likes of Michael Saylor and Cathie Wood are predicting, that it will eventually outshine gold.

I close with this phrase by Anthony Scaramucci: “Anyone who studies Bitcoin, ends up investing in it.”

