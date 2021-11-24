Generally organized by people who doubt the efficacy and side effects of vaccines, coronavirus parties are gatherings with a large number of people with the intention of precisely contracting the virus. This dangerous practice continues in different countries and recently claimed the lives of an anti-vaccine who died of COVID after being infected at a “corona party”.

Particularly in European countries where confinements are very restrictive and vaccinations are mandatory, these festivals have taken off. The Italian press reported the case of an anti-vaccine man from 55 years old who died in Austria after attending a “corona party” in the city of Bolzano, north of Italy.

Just a few days ago the Austrian government announced a new total blockade in which the borders have been closed, people have returned to work at home and non-essential establishments have closed. Despite the protests of the population, vaccination against COVID-19 will be a legal requirement from February in that country.

According to I Dolomiti, the Austrian died because of the severity with which he became ill when he was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and he was not the only person hospitalized in that country after attending similar events. In fact, he reports, some parents have also brought their children to these meetings.

“They do not realize that the virus is very dangerous even in children and young people“, Said Dr. Patrick Franzoni, coordinator of the anti-COVID unit in Bolzano, to the European media. “There are long-term consequences and even young people can end up in hospital,” he stressed.

Other European countries are in emergency due to the serious increase in infections and the growing pressure on hospital units. Germany has exceeded 65,000 daily infections and other countries such as the United Kingdom, Belgium and the Netherlands analyze imposing restrictive measures.

In fact, in different parts of Europe, protests have been registered against possible new confinements, the closure of establishments and the condition of being vaccinated to participate in certain events or access closed places. Brussels, Roosendaal, The Hague, Zagreb and Copenhagen have been the scene of marches and protests.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department recommended to their citizens do not travel to Germany, Denmark, Austria, United Kingdom, Belgium, Greece, Norway, Switzerland, Romania, Ireland and the Czech Republic given the growing number of COVID cases registered in those countries.

