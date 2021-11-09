11/09/2021 at 11:39 CET

Foresight and anticipation is the food chain recipe to ensure that the Spanish Christmas tables do not lack the fresh and varied food to celebrate these holidays and, this year, despite the new challenges, it will not be an exception.

From Mercamadrid, the logistics platform they share 800 Business food and the epicenter of much of the country’s fresh food distribution, the statement is overwhelming: “There will be no shortage of food this Christmas“.

With this emphaticity they want to help ward off the specter of shortages that can lead to impulsive and unnecessary purchases.

“Mercamadrid companies have been preparing for Christmas for months, selecting products, guaranteeing sufficient ‘stock’ of food in anticipation of demand growth, looking for new suppliers, as well as alternatives to new challenges such as the logistics or energy crisis “, they emphasize.

No shortage is expected

In the face of current challenges such as the peak of demand for the return to normality of the hotel and restaurant industry, to which are added the effects of Brexit, the energy crisis and logistics, “no shortage is expected in the coming months, beyond some difficulty in a specific product” something, on the other hand, “usual” this season. “

To arrive at this guarantee there has been an important previous work and, for example, in the case of fish companies, the most sensitive, measures began to be taken months ago, supplying the product for several months, when it is normally done with one month in advance.

They have thus assumed the economic risk that this entails, “but prioritizing the importance of guarantee enough goods on the market for the Christmas season “, They explain from Mercamadrid.

In addition, given the possibility of delays in maritime transport, the companies made a stockpile in the previous months, so this specific and temporary tension will not affect their offer, although “exceptionally, there may be a specific product that is delayed, such as , for example, a reference to a police officer, which is expected to be resolved in the coming weeks, “they add.

And in the fruit and vegetable segment, given the increase in export costs, some companies have decided to maintain this product offer in the domestic market, which increases the expected supply.

In the absence of a month and a half before the Christmas festivities officially start, all signs point to normal, as no variations in product unloading volumes are detected in the logistics area.

Supermarkets glimpse a classic Christmas

“The entire agri-food chain, from producers and manufacturers to food distributors, has been working for weeks to respond to this change in the shelves caused by the demand for the products that are most consumed at Christmas “, They also confirm from the supermarkets employer, Asedas.

Several people make the purchase in a supermarket. | .

The organization, which brings together the Mercadona and DIA chains, the IFA and Euromadi purchasing centers, as well as regional brands, foresees a 2021 Christmas campaign to return to normality in relation to traditional consumption habits.

A) Yes, an increase in the demand for classic products is expected at this time, such as lamb and suckling lamb, noble pieces of beef, poultry such as poularde, shellfish, ham or cava.

Regarding the times, no changes are expected in the days of maximum influx, which are usually those of the weekend before the holidays, or in an extraordinary advance of the purchases.

Consumers appeal to common sense

Meanwhile, consumer organizations, such as OCU and Facua, appeal to a staggered consumption and with common sense to avoid unnecessary expenses and suggest that prices will behave as in previous years, with increases in some products in the weeks closest to Christmas.

Both consumer organizations confirm that so far they do not have information on food supply problems.

OCU recommends not getting carried away by “alarms” and, to save a few euros, think about alternative menus, which are not the most classic meat and fish such as lamb or sea bream, but other options such as sea bass or sea bream.

In relation to prices, “there are not many reasons to think that it will be radically different”, so that, in general “the products that increase the most are fish and shellfish”, especially after the December bridge; meanwhile, the variations in meats, vegetables and fruits are limited to the days around the holidays.

The Secretary General of FACUA, Rubén Sánchez, assures that, for now, a “hecatomb” is not expected, so he calls common sense to avoid thoughtless and impulsive purchases that can lead to “buying twice and consuming more than what is needed.”

For this reason, it encourages fleeing from “alarmist headlines”, to plan and to look for alternative menus.

Food and drinks will accompany the long-awaited Christmas reunions this year thanks to a food chain that has proven experience in responding to the many challenges it faces.