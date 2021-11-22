11/22/2021 at 10:02 CET

The European Union Strategy on Biodiversity considers it essential to map and protect the so-called mature forests or stands, because they are a reserve of biodiversity. Although they remove less carbon dioxide, they offer information on how to resist drought or pests. They are like little vaccines against global warming, antidotes to the climate crisis.

This is how they define mature forests or stands from the Center for Ecological Research and Forest Applications of Catalonia (Creaf). These are enclaves with very long-lived trees, of extraordinary size in some cases, and hardly showing the footprint of man. Entering these spaces is like going back in time.

At least, so those who have been fortunate enough to be able to study and catalog them say so. Its flora and fauna dynamics are unique, with a biodiversity that better resists drought and erosion.. A whole testing ground in the fight against climate change, according to experts.

“Despite the passage of time, they continue to capture carbon dioxide,” they explain from the Center for Forestry Research and Studies of the Valencian Community (CIEF).

Creaf researchers, meanwhile, insist that their ability to resist pests makes them powerful antidotes to cope with water scarcity that will affect a large part of the peninsular southeast with the increase in extreme events.

Catalonia has been one of the advanced autonomies in locating and later characterizing these unique lands in points of La Garrotxa, Alt Pirineu and El Montseny.

In the Valencian Community there are ten forests of this type recorded to date, some of them in natural parks scattered throughout the territory. From Penyagolosa, Puebla de San Miguel, Font Roja, Tinençá de Benifassà or l’Albufera.

Very rich forest ecosystems

The European Union Strategy on Biodiversity 2030 considers it essential to “define, map, monitor and rigorously protect all primary and mature forests that remain on European territory.” He considers them to be very rich forest ecosystems, despite the fact that some scholars recall their low capacity to fix the emissions of polluting gases.

Young or growing forest areas are the ones that capture the most carbon dioxide. In addition to recovering the most valuable forests, one of the goals of the European Commission is to plant 3,000 million trees in Community territory in the next decade, which means doubling the current trend.

The objective is to increase the green cover, the resilience of mature forests and their role in reversing the loss of species, mitigate global warming and also facilitate the essential adaptation. Ultimately, to ensure that the younger stands continue to have years.

The LIFE RedBosques project proposes the creation of a national reference network, coordinated by Europarc-Spain with the scientific endorsement of Creaf.

To define the criteria for the development of this network a working group of forest managers has been activated, responsible for protected areas and scientists, who have agreed on a procedure for prospecting and identifying these stands.

The initiative has begun to be applied on the ground by various public administrations, including the Generalitat Valenciana, the Government of Catalonia, Murcia, the Junta de Andalucía or the Xunta de Galicia. Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y León have also been working on the matter for some time. In Spain, only 1% of the forests studied can be considered mature.

Preserve dead wood

Most of the forest habitats in Spain are in pre-maturity stages. For some time now, the LIFERedBosques project has pursued this state registry of enclaves with little or no external intervention. In other words, they have not suffered fellings, fires or other human or climatic damages that alter their most original composition.

Hence the birth of the Reference Stands Network. Although many of these green jewels are in areas that already have protection such as natural parks, a high percentage have an unfavorable state of conservation, as shown by the periodic evaluations linked to the Natura 2000 Network.

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge highlighted months ago in a report that in the Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park, for example, two permanent plots have been established in the Turieto forest where the elements of the flora are being inventoried. and fauna associated with mature forests and dead wood.

These are millenary beech forests where the magnifying glass has been put into details such as bryophytes, lichens and saproxylic beetles. Likewise, special attention has been paid to the decomposing elements present in the vegetation cover.

“These enclaves require a different type of management, fallen branches or lifeless specimens should not be removed, because they contain a biodiversity that must be preserved”, highlights Antoni Marzo, from CIEF.

“Without forest management there can be no conservation”

Experts claim that forests are now a “powder keg” and advocate for a rational use

Sustainable forest management is what will guarantee the persistence and sustainability of our natural spaces over time. There is no conservation without management, or vice versa». This is how Rafa Delgado, president of the Valencian Forest Platform, expresses himself.

Delgado, a professor in the Department of Rural and Agri-Food Engineering at the Higher Polytechnic School of Gandia (UPV), is skeptical about some of the proposals from the European Union. Among them, that of increasing tree plantations, or that of giving excessive preponderance to the role of mature forests.

“The latter are of educational importance due to their rich biodiversity and it is good that they are conserved, but they do not have any capacity for carbon fixation,” says Delgado.

Remember that the forest masses are increasing year after year due to the abandonment of crops and the non-use of the mountains. “What is needed is to manage them properly, facilitate forestry or projects that combine the social, environmental and economic aspects,” he reflects.

At that point, it shows critical of the urban-centric vision who writes many guidelines that in his opinion are very far from the reality and needs of the rural world. He also denies the extremes.

“Between ultraprotection and ultradestruction there is a middle ground”, he defends, without tiring of noticing that many of the mountains in Spain, especially in the Mediterranean area, are authentic powder kegs.

The truth is that the forest area has experienced considerable growth in recent decades, at a rate of 4,000 hectares per year. Something that, together with the scarce forest management in a context of climate change, triggers the risk of so-called sixth generation fires, like the one that happened this summer in Sierra Bermeja, in Andalusia. Circumstance repeatedly denounced by the Association of Forestry Municipalities of the Valencian Community (Amufor), which brings together 75 localities and two provincial councils that join forces in defense of the rural world.

Amufor calls for new forest management criteria for the prevention of fires, which include the use of residual forest biomass as a source of renewable energy, thus fighting against climate change and depopulation through the creation of employment related to such activities. “What we have to go is towards a renewal of the carbon fixation system”, insists Delgado.

Main photo: Pxhere