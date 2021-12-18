This is all you need to do if a pharmacy antigen test result is positive, but also the false security risks if you test negative.

With the proximity of family and friends gatherings at the end of the year and the increase in cases, it is totally recommended always have an antigen test at home that we can buy, without a prescription, at any authorized pharmacy. However, the Community of Madrid offers a totally free antigen test to collect from now on.

But there is the risk that you will not use the antigen tests that we have available in our pharmacies correctly, to which we must add the doubt about the different results, how it can be negative, positive or invalid.

First, it must be made clear that these self-diagnostic tests They are only indicative and do not serve for the confirmatory diagnosis of the disease. For this, the result must be confirmed in a health center with a PCR or an antigen test for professional use.

In this way, if you use an antigen test, you could perfectly receive a false positive or even a false negative, so you should never use this type of tool as a safety factor.

That is why the OCU has wanted to give us a series of tips so that we can properly use the antigen tests that we have available in pharmacies, in addition to providing us with a list of the 21 authorized products that you can buy, so that you know exactly if the one that they have sold you is totally legal in our country.

Most of these antigen tests require a nasal sample, but there are three of them that are also compatible with saliva.

Carrying out the test is very simple, and in the case of the nasal sample it is not necessary to even insert the swab as far back as health professionals do, but you should consult the instructions for each of these products.

How to use antigen tests from the pharmacy correctly

It is advisable to use these antigen tests in the first seven days after the infection is suspected. Once the saliva or nasal sample has been taken, the test should be performed, and not wait a few minutes because it could lose efficiency.

As you can see in this image provided by the OCU, it is very similar to pregnancy tests, and if the two lines appear, the user is infected. On the other hand, if only one of the lines comes out, the upper one, it means that you have tested negative.

It should be noted that these tests are not infallible, and you could have been negative but actually be infected; or you can get a false positive. Before any suspicion, regardless of this type of test, you should go to your health center for a PCR.

If it turns out positive, you should contact your nearest health center to have a PCR done or assess its confirmation by means of a PDIA test. Until you get tested, you should act like you are infected and not be around other people.

If the result is negative, it may be a false negative and actually be infected. If you have really had close contact with an infected person in the last few days, it is likely that you are, and in that case you should go to your health center and explain the situation so that they can do a test.