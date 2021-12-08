12/08/2021 at 13:29 CET

Antoine Griezmann He returned to Atlético de Madrid to regain sensations as a footballer and is in the Champions League where he has once again exhibited his best virtues. After a goal and an assist in Porto, the French forward was awarded the ‘MVP’ of the match and closed a group stage that was difficult for the team and exceptional on a personal level.

The ex-azulgrana has scored four goals in the last five games of the European competition, seeing the goal against Liverpool, Milan and Porto, and adds the same goals as in his 16 games with Barça in Europe. For the ‘Little Prince’ the Champions League is a special competition and he is making it see after his negative passage through the culé team.

“This is Atleti and I am very proud to have returned to this team”declared the attacker as soon as the match against Porto was over. A meeting in which he returned to attack as he knows best and to sacrifice himself in defense, especially after the red to his teammate Carrasco. He opened the scoreboard and knew how to move perfectly to assist Correa. “For that I came back and I’m enjoying it a lot. Hopefully we can have a good campaign in the Champions League”, he sentenced.

We Suffer and Win TOGETHER! pic.twitter.com/7UjnMVIsL8 – Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) December 7, 2021

Griezmann has risen to the level in the Champions League while in LaLiga he has only managed to score three goals in the eleven games he has played. The footballer must also be decisive in the domestic competition if he does not want to let go of the fight for the title, and for now has entered the top five of French players with the most goals in the entire history of the Champions League, as reported by ‘MisterChip’: Benzema (76), Henry (51), Trézéguet (32), Mbappé (31), Griezmann (30).