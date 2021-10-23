10/23/2021 at 1:48 PM CEST

Adrià Leon

Went back Nicco Antonelli to the first position on the grid after two years without doing it. The Italian, who had to go through Q1, was intractable from the beginning of the two sessions and had no rivals in mixed conditions. Czech Filip salac, who comes from making the podium at 6h of Most de Resistencia and Riccardo rossi, they completed the Top3 for tomorrow.

Again session passed through water Q1. They went through the floors Jeremy Alcoba and Tatsuki Suzuki, running out of options to get into the fight for the pole position. Very superior Nicco Antonelli, who got very easily in Q2 -more than a second ahead of Rossi- himself. They accompanied them to Q2 John McPhee and Jaume Masiá. He was left out at the last breath Roman Fenati, fourth of the general.

Already in Q2, Antonelli He showed again in his first lap that the crash of FP3 had been the main reason for his passage through Q1. Ayumu Sasaki, the only one from the whole session, went to the ground.

With three minutes to go, the two Aki Ajo riders, in a good choral job, climbed to third –Acosta– and fourth –Masiá– square. Meanwhile, Antonelli remained at the top, just ahead of Salac. The other contender for the title, Dennis Foggia, came out late from the pits and had to gamble on his last two laps thrown.

The first position, which ‘Niccolo’ had already acquired at the beginning of the session, did not move anymore and the KTM rider claimed the fastest time in Q1 and Q2. Behind, Filip salac he also managed to keep the front row of the grid, although he could not do the same Pedro Acosta, which dropped to fifth after improvements in Riccardo Rossi and Izan Guevara. Foggia, Pedro’s only rival in the title race, it did not go beyond the fourteenth position.

Jaume Masiá was sixth, Xavi Artigas nineth, Adrian Fernández eleventh and Dani Loose, closed Q2 with the 18th best time.