01/05/2022

On at 20:25 CET

Drafting

The former president of the Barcelona Provincial Council and historical activist of the PSC Antoni dalmau He died this Wednesday at the age of 70 after suffering an accident at his home. He presided over the provincial institution between 1982 and 1987 and was a socialist deputy in the Parliament from 1988 to 1999, being vice president of the Chamber for two legislatures.

Born in Igualada in 1951, the city of which he was mayor, he was one of the most Catalanist PSC figures and broke the card in 2013 due to disagreements with the party’s line regarding the independence process. Besides being a writer, he was also president of the Teatre Lliure Foundation and professor at the Faculty of Communication Sciences at the Ramon Llull University.

Dalmau practiced politics away from noise and confrontation and always showed special interest in giving his speeches a tone of cultural and intellectual depth. Not surprisingly, he was a renowned writer, an expert in cathars and the Spanish Civil War. For this reason, his tendency in Parliament has always been to guide questions related to culture and history. He enjoyed sympathies beyond his ideological latitude and practiced his quiet style collaborating in numerous media.

After distancing itself from the PSC, in recent years Dalmau had moved closer to the orbit of ERC. In the municipal elections of 2019 he closed the Republican list in Igualada. The president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, has expressed his condolences to his family and friends on Twitter, praising the politician as “a great man of firm convictions and faithful commitment to social progress and to Catalonia.”

My condolences to the family and friends of Antoni Dalmau. I lost a great home of strong convictions and faithful commitment to social progress and Catalonia. – Pere Aragonès i Garcia 🎗 (@perearagones) January 5, 2022

Some current leaders of the PSC, such as its first secretary, Salvador Illa, or the president of the Barcelona Provincial Council, Núria Marin, have also joined in the praise of Dalmau, underlining in this case his contribution to municipalism and culture.

The meu condole for the pèrdua d’Antoni Dalmau. A person with a political and cultural background of commitment to Catalonia and municipalities throughout his entire life. https://t.co/0YDW1okO1z – Salvador Illa Roca / ❤️ (@salvadorilla) January 5, 2022

Ens has deixat Antoni Dalmau i Ribalta, referent of the municipal government and president of the @diba from 1983 to 1987. Ens is the prolific literary, political and profound seva linked to the world of culture. My most sincere condolences to the family and friends https://t.co/I8vhfZwym6 – Núria Marín / ❤️ (@nuriamarinlh) January 5, 2022

Dalmau began his political career during the transition and was a councilor in his hometown in two different periods, 1979-1983 and 1987-1991, between which he served as mayor of the Barcelona City Council. In 1979 he was also elected provincial deputy and under his presidency of the deputation the administrative reform From this institution, the Palau de la Generalitat was ceded to the autonomous government (after almost 150 years of being the seat of the deputation) and a new headquarters was built in the Can Serra building, among others.

Also during his tenure the “institutional pact” between PSC and CiU, the only two forces present in the four Catalan councils, which allowed a stable government and coordination between the Generalitat and the councils for the process of transferring powers. A dynamic that began with the transfer of Laboratori d’Assaig i Investigacions, the body of Mossos d’Esquadra, the Cartogràfic Institute and fire stations, in addition to restitution of the Catalunya Library to the Institut d’Estudis Catalans.

As a writer, Dalmau is the author of about twenty novels and historical disclosure essays, many of them dedicated to the Cathars. Titles such as ‘Capsa de records’, ‘Naufragis quotidians’, ‘L’amor de lluny’, ‘Primavera d’hivern’ and ‘Terra d’oblit’ and ‘El vell camí dels càtars’ (Néstor Luján prize for historical novel ), among others.