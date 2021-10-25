Press release

Spain starts its participation in the Belgrade 2021 World Cup with defeat. Antonio Barrul, at -57 kg, has fallen in the preliminary round against the Turkish Nurettin Ovat. Unanimous decision. Toño did not find his distance against a rival who was much more practical.

Tomorrow Pablo Coy, Reyes Pla, Martín Molina and Adrián Thiam will enter the competition.

The draw for the 2021 Belgrade World Championships took place yesterday in addition to an impressive opening ceremony.

In the purely sports, we are going to see the first fights of ours.

-51 kg

Martin Molina vs. Akhtem Zakirov (Russia)

It is difficult for the Catalan to fight, against a man who this year was the U22 European Champion in Italy.

The fight will be played on Tuesday 26 in the afternoon session

-54 kg

Gabriel Escobar vs. Daniel Asenov (Bulgaria)

Escobar faces an old acquaintance, the Bulgarian Asenov, whom he has won the last two dates. The most recent was in Tokyo.

The fight will be played on Friday afternoon 29

-57 kg

Antonio Barrul loses on points to Nurettin Ovat (Turkey)

The newest of the Spaniards was measured against the representative of one of the emerging countries, Turkey.

-63.5 kg

Adrian Thiam vs. Mark Andrejev (Estonia)

The Tarragona will start the competition by measuring the Estonian boxer, a man to be exploited but who in lower competitions presents a broad international curriculum.

The fight will take place on Tuesday afternoon 26

-71 kg

Youba sissokho He is classified for the second round of eliminations and will face the winner of the fight between Moldovan Bucsa and Cypriot Rafail Pafios on Friday night.

-75 kg

Pablo Coy vs. Mofid Kiwan (Bulgaria)

The Elder faces Kiwan, a Bulgarian fighter who finished 5th at the U22 European Championships in 2019.

The fight will be held on Tuesday night 26

-92 kg

Enmanuel Reyes Pla vs. Vagkan Nanitzanian (Greece)

At the bottom of the table but without being seeded, Reyes Pla will face Greek boxer Nanitzanian in his first fight, while Frenchman Soheb Bouafia awaits him in the second round.

The fight will be played on Tuesday 26 in the evening session.

+92 kg

Ayoub Ghadfa Drissi vs. Nurlan Saparbay (Kazakhstan)

Ayoub faces, already in the second round of preliminaries, the Kazakh fighter danger. In the March Boxam, the victory fell on the Spanish side.

The fight will be held on Thursday the 28th in the afternoon.