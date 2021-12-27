TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 10: Antonio Brown # 81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann / .)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown doesn’t exactly seem thrilled with the way media members covered his suspension.

Antonio Brown is an incredibly talented wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown also appears to be a lightning rod for controversy and criticism. As it turns out, Brown also appears to be someone who speaks his mind at just about any given opportunity.

So, when he was asked about his injury, the 33-year-old wide receiver ended up talking about the way media members covered his suspension from earlier this season.

According to a tweet from Greg Auman of ., Brown completely pivoted from answering a question about an injury to focusing solely on the way some provided coverage of his suspension relating to a violation of NFL COVID-19 protocols.

Asked about his injury, Antonio Brown goes back to suspension: “It’s a lot of drama you guys create, a lot of drama people create who want stuff from me. That’s a part of life, a part of being in the position. I can ‘t control what people want from me, what people write about me. “ – Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 26, 2021

That’s certainly one way to answer an injury-related inquiry.

Antonio Brown appears upset at media members for covering his suspension

Brown’s answer seems to focus in on his frustrations with the way media members provided coverage over his suspension. In his answer, Brown makes sure to lump media members in with people “who want stuff from [him], ”Insisting that people are creating drama for him.

Brown has, on multiple occasions, insisted that he is indeed vaccinated against COVID-19. The NFL suspended him after a review indicated that he “misrepresented [his] vaccination status. “

Here’s the full release on the three-game suspensions of #Bucs WR Antonio Brown and S Mike Edwards and free agent John Franklin III, who have waived their rights to appeal and will begin serving their suspensions immediately. pic.twitter.com/UHsZwYBdCP – Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 2, 2021

Let’s just say that – for whatever reason – some sort of drama always seems to be where Antonio Brown also happens to be. Coincidence or not?