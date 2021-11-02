11/02/2021 at 17:56 CET

The now Tottenham Hotspur manager, Antonio Conte, has taken the reins of the north London club after the departure of Nuno Espírito Santo, who has not hit the key after his arrival at the beginning of the season. The coach knows the competition in detail and already knows what it is to win the title: he did it with Chelsea in the 2016/17 season as one of the rockiest teams in all of British football.

The Italian, who conquered the Scudetto with Inter in his last stage on the bench and already knows the competition after his time at Chelsea, He is the second coach with the best percentage of effectiveness in the entire history of the competition with 67% (he won 51 matches out of 76 played). Only Pep Guardiola, who has recorded 73% since he took the reins of Manchester City last summer of 2016, surpasses him.

67% – Of all managers to have taken charge of at least 20 Premier League matches, only Pep Guardiola (73%) has a higher winning percentage than Antonio Conte (51/76 – 67%). Ciao. pic.twitter.com/lUuniTU1gC – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2021

The ex Chelsea, in fact, became the third fastest coach to reach 50 Premier League wins with a total of 73 matches. It was achieved more quickly by José Mourinho, currently AS Roma coach and former Tottenham coach, with 63 games, and Peo Guardiola, who only needed 69 to achieve it as well. As team technician blue, the transalpine achieved a total of 70 victories, 15 draws and 21 defeats in 106 games.

Conte sets up another luxury bench in the Premier League

Antonio Conte’s arrival in North London has raised Tottenham Hotspur’s competitive ceiling, which began the season in an authoritarian way and has been diluted over the course of the days: he came to lead in the British championship with nine points out of nine possible in the first three days. Antonio Conte completes a luxury cast on the Premier League benches, where other important coaches stand out such as Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool), Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea), Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Rafa Benítez (Everton), Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City) or Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United).

The transalpine will have to boost the defensive structure of the English team immediately: has conceded five goals in the last four games, where he has only won one (0-1 vs. Burnley) and has had three defeats. The resounding win (0-3) conceded at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against Manchester United on the last day of the Premier League has set off all the alarms and the board has decided to stop it immediately.