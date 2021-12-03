12/03/2021 at 18:09 CET

Antonio Conte, Tottenham Hotspur coach, trusts Harry Kane get your scorer’s nose back in the Premier League even though you haven’t scored since last October 17.

The Italian coach praised the English player, who has only had a goal in the current Premier League and who also went unmarked in Thursday’s victory against Brentford: “I’m sure Harry is happy when we win even if we don’t score, because Tottenham is the priority for him. He played a very good game against Brentford. It is important that he has chances to score and we are improving in this regard. that he is going to score goals again and that this weekend he is going to play another great game again. “Conte said at a press conference.

Kane has the perfect opportunity to improve his records in the Premier, since this Sunday the ‘Spurs’ face Norwich City, penultimate in the table, which has conceded 28 goals in 14 games. “I am very happy with the way he has played. I know that the forwards want to score, but we have to give him opportunities to do so.”Conte said.

Despite his drought in the domestic championship, Kane he scored a goal a week ago in the Conference League and scored seven goals for England in the last international break. In the Premier, the English international has scored a single goal in twelve games.

“The Premier League is a very, very tough league. All games are tough. Sometimes With the national teams it is different, you play against teams that are not so strong and you have more opportunities to scoreConte said.