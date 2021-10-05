The team of Rockies from Colorado, reached an agreement with the Venezuelan pitcher Antonio Senzatela for the firm of a extension from contract five-year-old baseball Major League Baseball – MLB.

According to a report by the renowned journalist, Jeff Passan, Antonio Senzatela signs a five-year agreement with the Colorado Rockies and a total of $ 50.5 million dollars, which will link Venezuelan law at least until the 2027 Major League baseball season. Suspenders.

This new deal includes a $ 14 million team option for 2027 and gives the Rockies four potential free-agent seasons. The cost is significant, as $ 7.25 million for each of the next two seasons and $ 12 million each for the 2024 and 2026 seasons in MLB baseball.

You could say that Senzatela is a franchise player for these Rockies and they want to keep even longer in the organization, so they continue to trust him and give him a contract extension, despite not having this 2021 the best season personally. Also, it’s good to remember that Colorado signed this young pitcher from Valencia for $ 250,000 in 2011.

This Senzatela contract extension is the first important step of the Bill Schmidt era heading into the 2022 Major League Baseball season, remembering that they will also seek an extension from first baseman CJ Cron and it is still difficult to know what will happen to Trevor Story, but this The latter seems to have decided to leave the team for the coming campaign.

Rockies officials have publicly praised Venezuelan Senzatela for embracing the technology and trying to make things better by using it, enough for them to seek the extension with the 26-year right.

Way of throwing

Senzatela is a sinker-slider pitcher who throws both pitches 87% of the time combined and has a fastball of up to 95 miles per hour, which sometimes at Coors Field tends to play against him.

Numbers

The Venezuelan is coming off a very cautious 2021 season with the Rockies, going 4-10, with a 4.42 ERA in 28 starts, striking out 105 and walking 32 in 156.2 innings of work.