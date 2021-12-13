

Blinken said Biden made it clear to President Putin about the consequences if the invasion occurred.

WASHINGTON – The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, assured this Sunday that the US is prepared to take the measures that it refrained from adopting in the past against Russia if that country invades Ukraine.

“We are studying and we are prepared to take the kinds of measures that we have refrained from taking in the past.Blinken stated in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

The head of US diplomacy assured that this was “made very clear” by US President Joe Biden to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and himself to his counterpart, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Blinken admitted, however, that the “preferable” is “diplomacy, dialogue and de-escalation.”

“If Russia moves in that direction, then we can avoid having another crisis“He added.

Asked about the possibility of Germany suspending the operation of the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which has not yet started operations and which aims to transport gas from Russia to German territory, Blinken admitted that “it is a source of influence” on Moscow.

This Sunday, the club of the richest democracies in the world, the G7, has unified its position to jointly face the supposed Russian intention to attack Ukraine.ay has threatened Moscow with paying a “high cost” if it commits any hostile act.

“Russia should have no doubt that a new military aggression against Ukraine would have enormous consequences and high cost in response.“, Said in a statement the members of the G7: the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the United States, Japan and Canada, plus the European Union.

Faced with the latent possibility of an invasion of Ukraine, the Biden Administration would have a plan for the evacuation of US citizens from Ukraine, and they would expect them to avoid the mistakes made in the withdrawal of troops and citizens of Afghanistan in August, according to a report published by CNN.

