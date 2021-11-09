This song will be part of Anuel AA’s third album called “Legends Never Die”, and although he recently shared the name of the album with his fans, he has not yet announced the release date.

Anuel AA premiered “Dictadura”, his new song that comes with a music video directed by himself, which will be part of the third album called “Las Leyendas Never Die”, and although he recently shared the name of the album with his fans, he has not yet announced the release date.

“Dictadura” was produced by Subelo Neo and Machael, and written by Mora and Anuel, who were also in charge of the concept of the music video, which was filmed in Miami and shows a college student and basketball player in love with a girl who has a boyfriend, with whom you start a secret relationship.

Throughout the clip, Anuel shares a chronic sports plot inspired by the iconic and legendary NBA basketball player, Michael Jordan, who began his career playing college basketball in North Carolina, where he attended college and was later recruited to the NBA.

In the pictures, Anuel reflects Michael Jordan’s chain of events early in his career. “For a year, my fans have been waiting for more music to be released and I have been teasing a new album, and we are finally here,” noted Anuel AA.

“The concept of this video was to establish in the message that all legends have a story of where they started, which has become their legacy (…) I can’t wait for you to see what is to come, but I want you to be inspired by the way the legends have influenced my career and my story, “he added.

Earlier this year, Anuel’s love for basketball became more evident when he became an investor / owner of a team called Capitanes de Arecibo of Puerto Rico’s Superior National Basketball League (BNS). In addition, it recently became the main sponsor of the Superior National Women’s Basketball League in Puerto Rico.

All players wear a prominent logo with Anuel’s iconic phrase, “Real Hasta La Muerte” on their uniforms. Sports education, development and equality in Puerto Rico is the focus of Anuel’s attention, who will continue to work on sports innovation on the island for the generation that comes after him.

And have you already heard this great song? What do you think about it? We leave you the link so you can see it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S5V9Dv6r5Co