Things are going very well for Spider-Man on the big screen and it looks like they could go a lot better in the future. Although we have already seen Peter Parker and many other characters of his lore in theaters, there are not a few fans who continue to wait for other important figures who are related to him in the comics; one of them is Black Cat. New information maintains that Anya Taylor-Joy could be the great chosen to embody the character in a new Marvel production. Read on for all the details.

For more than twenty years, Sony has been responsible for live-action adaptations of Spider-Man and continues to do so. After the Sam Raimi trilogy came the Peter Parker played by Andrew Garfield, and for the second installment we had Felicity Jones as Felicia Hardy, better known as Black Cat, a very special character in Marvel comics that to this day continues to be a reader favorite. In the past there was talk of a film for Silver Sable and Black Cat that would be titled Silver & Black, however, the project was soon discarded by Sony; but things could have changed for the Black Cat.

According to a new exclusive report from Giant Freakin Robot, a portal that often releases news about Marvel that is later confirmed by the company itself, Anya Taylor-Joy is being seriously considered by Sony to play Felicia Hardy in a movie about Black Cat. This could be the result of the great success that Spider-Man is having: No Road Home – 92% in theaters, as we remember that the film has already raised more than a billion dollars worldwide and is still going for more. Will seeing Anya become the Black Cat come true?

Black Cat was created by Marv wolfman Y Dave Cockrum, debuting in # 194 of The Amazing Spider-Man. His skills include martial arts, gymnastics, probability alteration, thief skills and the use of a grappling hook to carry out his missions. This character is much closer to Spider-Man since he is one of Peter Parker’s best-known love interests. Among the fans of Spider-Man it is quite popular, so it is not surprising that Sony wants to introduce it.

With the immense triumph of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans of the character can look forward to more and better projects on the hero’s lore, each and everyone connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe now that things have become clearer thanks to the multiverse. Meanwhile, fans of the arachnid character can look forward to the next great title, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%, a film that won the award for Best Animated Film in 2019 and is often considered the best of the character (do not be angry fans of No way home, Miles Morales’s has more heart).

For its part, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is Marvel Studios’ next big-screen adventure. It is obvious that the company still has many plans for its heroes and the multiverse will be what shapes everything. It opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.

