With a rapidly rising career, Anya Taylor-Joy has become a recognized actress on the big and small screen. Since her film debut in La Bruja – 91%, has been gaining great popularity, but it was his role in the famous Netflix series, Lady’s Gambit – 93%, which definitively positioned it on the international scene. Anya continues its promising career, starring in the British psychological horror film The Soho Mystery – 89%, directed by Edgar Wright and written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns and Wright himself. In addition, very soon we will hear her giving life to a very beloved character among the gamer community.

Fans of Taylor-joy And video games are happy as it was recently announced that the actress was chosen to voice Princess Peach, the monarch of the mushroom kingdom, in the new Super Mario Bros. movie, which is scheduled to premiere in December of 2022. Of course, like any acting professional, Anya She is preparing to do her best job playing the famous princess, but in a somewhat unusual and fun way.

In an interview with ET, Anya Taylor-Joy revealed that undoubtedly the necessary requirements to carry out the work in the new Super Mario Bros. movie would be the dream of every gamer, since to be the voice of Princess Peach, you first need to be familiar with the character, and what better way to get in touch with the personality of the princess who playing Super Mario Bros. As a result, Anya she spends hours immersed in video games, doing her ‘homework’ and preparing for her new role. The actress commented in the interview about her fun preparation:

Oh, it’s a lot of fun. We already started to make small fragments. The best part is that I can say that I am doing my homework, work, or research just by playing games, which is pretty cool.

It is quite refreshing to know that the actress is entering the world of video games for the sake of her performance and that she is also enjoying it. Although no details are known about the plot of the new film, it is known that it will be directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, and Matthew Fogel will be the scriptwriter. In addition, the film has a spectacular cast of actors who will give their voice to the characters. We will have Chris Pratt and Charlie Day, who will be the voices of Mario and Luigi respectively, Jack Black will also participate as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

Until now, Anya She has no plans to become a gamer or stream video games, however, it is nice to know the method in which the actress is preparing for her character. Knowing that she has fun and works at the same time is something that fills us with joy and at the same time leaves us curious about how successful her final work will be as Princess Peach in the movie.

