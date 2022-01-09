Actress Anya Taylor-Joy apparently hasn’t given herself much time to rest between roles, as she continues to work hard on one of her upcoming projects. Although it is true that from a young age he had already attracted the attention of the audience, as well as his colleagues, thanks to his outstanding participation in the starring role of the film La Bruja – 91% from Robert Eggers, each of his next steps has generally been a great success for his career. In the recent memory of the public is still her role as Casey Cooke in Fragmented – 75%, and then in Glass – 45%, in addition to his appearances on the television series Peaky Blinders. Superheroes are no strangers to her and she already played Magik in The New Mutants – 62%, which unfortunately went through a lot of difficulties. and continues to add triumphs.

Something that definitely made her the “actress of the moment” was her lead role in Lady’s Gambit – 93%, one of Netflix’s recent television hits that also shone at recent Emmy Awards. Although she could not take that award, she did at the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Critics’ Choice Awards, but she also gained the attention of the whole world in what is the present and future. of his career. We recently saw her in The Soho Mystery – 89%, by Edgar Wright, a film that should have been released much earlier but did not because of the pandemic, which leads us to wonder if the current status of Taylor-Joy would have changed at all. In fact, thanks to this project, another very important one was scored: the opportunity to play Furiosa.

That’s how it is, Anya Taylor-Joy will play a younger version of the iconic role started by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury On The Road – 97% of 2015, and revealed in an August interview last year with the Los Angeles Times that he has been beginning the process of learning to perform high-speed maneuvers. This is because she wants to do as much of the driving stunts as possible that her character is capable of. As you may recall, in George Miller’s film it is Furiosa who spends much of her scenes driving a vehicle in some of the best action scenes that the cinema has seen in recent years.

Theron’s stunt double, Dayna grant, was the one who performed the stunts in Mad Max: Fury Road according to Collider’s account, having previously done stunts for movies like Wonder Woman 1984 – 76% and Snow White and the Huntsman – 48%. While Taylor-Joy is likely to have a stunt double for some of the prequel shots, it’s still exciting that she’s willing to take something on herself. She is working closely with Miller’s team of specialists on the project, although details are being kept under wraps at this time.

He recently took a few days off between so much project, in which he finally returned to Argentina, something that apparently he had not done since the pandemic and was a source of immense joy for his fans, including those who ran into the actress in person. But he quickly returned to his intense training, of which he shared something on Instagram, where in a video you can see a maneuver performed by a vehicle that goes at high speed. We assume that it is her, since it is Taylor-Joy who has been training to be able to do the scenes.

Taylor-Joy keeps busy these days. Apart from Furiosa, he has already filmed The Northman, again from Robert Eggers, David O. Russell’s next project, a black comedy called The Menu, Laughter in the Dark Scott Frank, one of the main people responsible for Lady’s Gambit, and has re-teamed with Eggers for his follow-up, a remake of Nosferatu – 97%. Each of these projects sounds so different and unique and will undoubtedly develop your resume more than it already is. His career shows no signs of slowing down and something tells us that neither will the place where he keeps his awards.

