A man has left this disease behind thanks to a new treatment based on stem cells.

Diabetes is a disease that does not always have the media coverage it should and that we may suffer without knowing it. This ailment is based on the body not being able to keep its blood sugar levels within the correct parameters.

There are two main types of diabetesType 1, where the cells that create the insulin needed to level blood sugar are missing; and type 2, in which the body does not use insulin properly.

Type 1 diabetes can be fatal in a short time if patients do not receive insulin injections and can cause amputations, kidney transplants and blindness. Thanks to insulin or artificial pancreas, the body’s need can be supplied, but they do not cure the disease.

So far, the only way to end type 1 diabetes was to transplantation of pancreas cells from a donor to the pancreas of the diabetic. But unfortunately there are not enough donations of these organs.

Now a process of tests has been carried out on Brian Shelton, a subject with type 1 diabetes who has suffered several severe episodes that have been close to ending his life due to his disease. For your treatment stem cells have been used and there have been very positive results.

To develop the treatment, researchers had to reverse engineer how the body grows the pancreas. It all started decades ago thanks to the work of biologist Doug Melton, who began working on a cure after his children developed type 1 diabetes.

Melton believed that stem cells could be a cure for diabetes if they could be converted into insulin-producing cells. Much research was done on the processes these cells carry out and in 2014 they got cells that produced insulin.

After testing it on rodents, Shelton was patient number one. Even though you have to take immune-suppressing medications to prevent transplant rejection of these new cells, everything seems to be working fine.

A cure that is investigated from several points

Shelton’s study is ongoing and will last five years. The Vertex company, which is in charge of the clinical trial, expects to complete the study in 2028.

Although they are not the only ones who are studying these possibilities. A similar technique is being investigated in Canada, and a team from the University of British Columbia has announced similar promising results.

“Our findings demonstrate the incredible potential of this stem cell-based treatment. With more research, this treatment could one day eliminate dependence on insulin injections and transform the control of type 1 diabetes, “said UBC professor Timothy Kieffer, lead author of the study.

The patients in this other trial have not produced insulin at the level of Brian Shelton, but the need for insulin has been reduced by 20%. This is great news for all those who suffer from this disease.