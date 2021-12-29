In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If tucking things into your ears makes you uncomfortable, Apple’s first over-ear headphones are very comfortable, have unbeatable audio quality, and premium active noise cancellation.

Are you still missing a premium gift from Reyes? Or do you want to treat yourself? It’s hard not to fall in love with Apple’s AirPods Max over-ear headphones.

Now you can get these Apple AirPods Max headphones with active noise cancellation for only 468.16 euros in PcComponentes. With free shipping and delivery in 24/48 hours.

This premium Apple device has a RRP of 629 euros, and in stores like Amazon they are worth almost 50 euros more, so it is a very interesting offer, and a gift that does not fail.

After years of rumors, Apple’s circumaural headphones are a reality, and it seems that it has paid off. With a unique design, the AirPods Max is positioned as one of the best noise canceling headphones on the market

These are headphones made of stainless steel, anodized aluminum and memory foam, which are extremely comfortable.

Possess two 40mm drivers with neodymium magnets that offer spectacular sound.

The two 10-core H1 processors generate spatial audio or surround sound heard around your head, not in your ears.

These processors are also used for active noise cancellation. The 8 microphones located in the headphones listen to the noise and generate the opposite sound, to cancel it. It also has 3 microphones to speak.

You can use it to cancel out noise when you need to work or study, or to enjoy music without distortion.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

It also has 2 optical sensors, 2 position sensors, two accelerometers and a gyro, to always know the position of the head, and adjust the audio around it.

Connects via Bluetooth 5.0, so it is compatible with all kinds of devices, not just Apple’s.

The battery guarantees an autonomy of about 20 hours, and recharging takes just under two hours.

In our review of Apple’s AirPods Max headphones, we highlight their design and construction, comfort, audio quality and noise cancellation, and spatial audio.

Their main obstacle has always been the price, and now you have them more lowered than ever.

You can get Apple’s AirPods Max headphones with active noise cancellation for only 468.16 euros in PcComponentes. With free shipping and delivery in 24/48 hours.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.