Apple has set a date when all apps in the App Store must include a button to delete the account, if they use one.

As in many other aspects of life (not only with software), creating an account is extremely easy in any app. But canceling it is another story. You have to get into a labyrinth from which it is very difficult to get out.

The way to cancel an account It is full of obstacles so that you do not do it. Due to laziness, because we do not know how to do it, or because of the traps that companies put, we abandoned the idea … And we will continue to receive advertising in that email even if we don’t use it anymore.

At last Apple has decided to cut their losses. From January 31, 2022, all the apps that offer the creation of an account, will have the obligation to include a Cancel Account button from within the app itself.

This measure was announced last June, but it was yesterday when, on its developers website, Apple put the date of entry into force.

Here’s what the statement says:

“Updates to the App Store 5.1.1 revision guideline last June gave users greater control over their personal data, stating that all applications that allow account creation must also allow users to log on. deleting your account from the application.

This requirement applies to all applications submitted as of January 31, 2022.

We encourage you to ensure that your application clearly explains what data it collects, how it collects it, all uses of that data, its data retention / deletion policies, etc., as described in the guideline. “

In most apps, create an account It is as simple as entering an email and password, and confirming the email with a code or a link.

However, canceling it is usually a real nightmare.

You can’t from the app, so you have to look for a link in the app’s email or website, which sends you to technical service.

There you will not find any telephone number or contact option, and you will have to review lengthy and boring question FAQs, designed to make you tired and quit, until you finally find the section to cancel your account.

There they will ask you to call a phone number, fill out a form, or other non-immediate options They will require multiple confirmations before canceling.

Apple’s measure for force to include a button in all apps to cancel the accountFinally, it does justice to users, who must have the same facility to delete an account as to create it.

A measure that, as users, must be applauded, and that we hope will also adopt Android, and other app and service platforms.

