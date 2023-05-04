Apple and Google join forces to prevent unwanted tracking with AirTag, Tile and more

There is a problem of spying and unwanted tracking that has apparently increased exponentially in the United States due to the use of “find the keys” devices like Tile. So both Google and Manzana they have had to ally to take action on the matter.

When the guys from Cupertino presented their AirTag a little over two years ago, doubts and fears immediately arose about what could be done with this kind of device in the wrong hands.

A month had passed since its official release on the market when someone found a way to hack the accessory to start carrying out unwanted monitoring, tracking and tracking tasks.

This triggered Apple to launch some security patches and updates to its applications to limit their use and even issue warnings when an iPhone detects an active foreign AirTag nearby.

But that has not been enough and now both companies are working on the development of a new technology that will once and for all eliminate this problem of intrusion and invasion of privacy, which on more than one occasion has ended in something worse.

Why Apple and Google want to control tracking of the AirTag, Tile and similar accessories

The modus operandi of these incidents has apparently become quite common. Someone inserts an Apple AirTag, Tile, or similar device into a pocket, clothing, luggage, back pack, car, or item the victim is carrying.

The person carries out his activities without knowing that he is monitored at all times in real time. This helps define agendas and patterns, as well as time dedicated to each activity.

Even if the periods of absence are prolonged, criminals can take advantage of the situation to orchestrate a burglary at the victim’s home or provoke a major felony. Everything from the use of that device.

APPLE-ARCHIVE (APPLE-ARCHIVE/Europa Press)

So now through his official blog The guys from Apple reveal that they have collaborated with Google in the development of a technology to alert of the proximity of a third-party tracker. The technology created by the two companies will enable Bluetooth location tracking devices to support rogue tracking detection and alerts on iOS and Android.

In addition to Apple and Google, companies such as Samsung, Tile, Chipolo, Eufy and Pebblebee would support the use of this technology that is still in development:

“Today, Apple and Google jointly released a proposed industry specification to help combat unwanted tracking and misuse of Bluetooth location-tracking devices.

The first-of-its-kind specification will enable Bluetooth location tracking devices to support rogue tracking detection and alerts on the iOS and Android platforms.”

It will be necessary to wait a little longer for its development to finish and see it in action. Although for the degree to which things have reached, it is urgent that it be implemented.